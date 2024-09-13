'I'm really disappointed to share...': Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup, adds fuel to retirement rumours

2024 could just be Rafael Nadal's final year as a professional tennis player, and the Paris Olympics was probably the last time we saw him in action. In Paris 2024, the Spaniard lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round and also played men's doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. After the Olympics, he pulled out of the 2024 US Open. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a match.(REUTERS)

He was set to compete in the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin, in September. But in what is bad news for tennis fans, the Spaniard has decided to withdraw from the tournament. The decision has once again started his retirement rumours, with many feeling it could be coming soon.

"I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win. I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar," he said.

With Nadal withdrawing, Team Europe hasn't announced a replacement yet. Team Europe now has Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal made his return from injury at the 2024 Brisbane International. He lost in the quarterfinals, and also got injured once again which saw him miss the Australian Open. At the French Open, he was eliminated in the first round, and then skipped Wimbledon. He was back in action in the Swedish Open in July, and then competed in Paris 2024. He also pulled out of the 2024 US Open.