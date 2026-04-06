India chase Billie Jean King Cup play-offs spot; Shrivalli pull out due to back spasm

New Delhi, India will look to make the most of familiar conditions and home support when the Asia-Oceania Group I ties of the Billie Jean King Cup begin at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday, with promotion to the 2026 play-offs firmly on their radar.

However, the home challenge has suffered a dent with the withdrawal of talented Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Placed alongside Indonesia, Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Thailand, the hosts face a stiff challenge in a tightly-contested field where only the top two teams will progress, while the bottom two sides will be relegated to Group II for 2027.

India return to the regional competition after a disappointing outing in the 2025 play-offs held in Bengaluru, where they finished third in a three-team Group G.

The hosts suffered a 1-2 defeat to Slovenia and a 0-3 loss to the Netherlands, despite spirited efforts from debutant Shrivalli and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

That campaign marked a transition phase for the team, and the responsibility in singles now firmly rests on Sahaja and top-ranked Vaishnavi Adkar, who lead India's charge in the format.

Experienced campaigner Ankita Raina, meanwhile, is expected to focus on doubles duties, where her experience alongside Rutuja Bhosale remains a key asset. It won't be a surprise if skipper Vishal Uppal asks Ankita to play singles also during the tournament.

Sahaja, India's number two player at number 384, has been a consistent performer on the ITF circuit, reaching multiple semifinals over the past year and breaking into the top-300, underlining her role as the team's lead singles option.

She also gained valuable exposure at the WTA level, including a main-draw win on debut at the Chennai Open, reflecting her ability to compete against higher-ranked opposition.

Shrivalli has shown her big-match temperament in national colours, having gone unbeaten in singles during India's strong run in the 2025 Asia-Oceania Group I event, defeating multiple higher-ranked players.

She faced early exits in recent events such as the Mumbai Open, but her fighting displays continue to underline her potential at this level.

Her withdrawal is a setback for the hosts.

"Shrivalli withdrew from the team due to back spasm. Vaidehee Chaudhari would have replaced her but she twisted her ankle on Thursday while practising with the team. She hasn't fully recovered so we can't risk her. Zeel Desai has replaced her," Uppal told PTI.

"We have to work with and make the best of the cards dealt to us. I am focusing on what we have and how we make the most of it," he said.

The rise of Vaishnavi Adkar has added depth to India's singles line-up. The youngster, now the country's number one singles player at number 383, earned her maiden national call-up after a breakthrough run to the final of a W100 event in Bengaluru the first by an Indian woman in over a decade and also clinched an ITF title earlier this season, highlighting her rapid progress.

However, the absence of top-200 players remains a concern, with India's singles contingent still outside the top 300, reflecting the gap at the highest level.

Indonesia head into the tournament as favourites, led by the highest-ranked player in the field Janice Tjen, who has rapidly risen into the top 50 of the WTA rankings. Her recent performances underline why she is a major threat.

The world number 41 Tjen made global headlines last year by winning a match on her Grand Slam debut at the US Open, becoming the first Indonesian woman in over two decades to register a victory at that level.

She has carried that momentum into 2026, defeating top-30 player Leylah Fernandez at the Australian Open before reaching the second round. She has the ability to trouble higher-ranked opponents.

On the WTA Tour, she has already shown consistency against quality fields, including wins over established names and a run to the third round in a tour event earlier this season.

Though she suffered an early exit at the Miami Open, her competitive three-set loss against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva further illustrated her fighting ability.

Having also clinched titles across WTA and WTA 125 events in 2025 and broken into the top 50 a rare feat for an Indonesian player Tjen arrives as the most accomplished singles player in the competition.

Backed by Priska Madelyn Nugroho and doubles specialist Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia present a well-rounded challenge.

Korea's line-up, featuring Sohyun Park and Eunhye Lee, offers depth, while New Zealand could prove dangerous with doubles specialist Erin Routliffe in their ranks even though they will miss experienced Lulu Sun, ranked 106.

Thailand, led by Patcharin Cheapchandej and Peangtarn Plipuech, also have the ability to trouble fancied sides, while Mongolia remains the least experienced but unpredictable unit.

For India, the key will be to capitalise on home conditions and deliver under pressure an area that cost them in Bengaluru.

If Sahaja and Vaishnavi can deliver in singles and the experienced doubles combination holds firm, the hosts stand a realistic chance of finishing in the top two and earning a return to the play-offs.

Squads:

India: Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Zeel Desai, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale.

Indonesia: Janice Tjen, Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Anjali Kirana Junarto, Meydiana Laviola Reinnamah and Aldila Sutjiadi.

Korea: Sohyun Park, Eunhye Lee, Dayeon Back, BoYoung Jeong, Gaeul Jang.

Mongolia: Jargal Altansarnai, Khongorzul Aldarkhishig, Anu-Vjin Gantor, Oyungerel Khasbaatar.

New Zealand: Monique Barry, Valentina Ivanov, Aishi Das and Erin Routliffe.

Thailand: Patcharin Cheapchandej, Anchisa Chanta, Thasaporn Naklo, Peangtarn Plipuech and Kamonwan Yodpetch.

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