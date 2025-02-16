Jannik Sinner handed clean chit by ex-ATP anti-doping chief: ‘Transparent case… Facts upheld’

The tennis world was taken by storm on Saturday, as Jannik Sinner and WADA reached an agreement over his doping case. The Italian received a three-month doping suspension, and will be back in action ahead of the French Open. Jannik Sinner reacts during a match.(AFP)

Last year’s Sinner’s victorious US Open campaign was shrouded by a doping controversy as it was revealed that he tested positive for a banned substance. But then an independent tribunal ruled in his favour, accepting his defence that it was due to unintentional contamination.

The ruling sent social media into a state of frenzy as CAS was expected to pass a verdict on WADA’s Sinner appeal by April, and it was expected that the World No. 1 would receive a two-year ban. But now he has only received a three-month suspension, leading to current players and fans calling the investigation unethical and corrupt.

Analysing the WADA decision, former ATP anti-doping head Richard Ings took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and gave a clean chit to Sinner. He wrote, “I’ve followed and analysed this case. This case has been transparent. There is a 32 page detailed decision of every step of the process. There is now a detailed explanation of the plea agreement reached for the 3 month.”

The tweet sent fans into a state of meltdown, and Ings also responded to some queries. He wrote to one fan, “There is nothing to explain there as the sole arbitrator hearing on the provisional suspension and the in person 3 panel tribunal hearing all followed expected timelines where both parties have their evidence and witness list all ready to roll.”

He also added, “The difference between a warning and a 3 month suspension in a system that can and often does impose bans up to 4 years is splitting hairs. We now have a final decision. A 3 month ban. No finding of deliberate doping. The facts are upheld. It’s done.”

Due to his ban, Sinner is expected to lose 2100 points, before it comes to an end on May 5. He will also lose 500 points on Monday, as he won’t be defending his title at the Rotterdam Open.