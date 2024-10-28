Jannik Sinner makes brutal honest admission on comparisons with Carlos Alcaraz: 'At the moment he has something more'

With Rafael Nadal set to retire after November's Davis Cup finals, Novak Djokovic will be the only player remaining from The Big Three. The Serbian is also one of the few remaining from his generation of players, which has seen the likes of Roger Federer and Andy Murray already announce their retirements. Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain poses with his trophy after winning against Jannik Sinner, right, of Italy during their men's singles finals match of the China Open.(AP)

With Djokovic only winning Olympic gold in 2024, the main rivalry of the year was between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The pair have faced each other 10 times since 2021, with Alcaraz leading 6-4. They have faced each other in some high-profile matches, including the 2024 French Open semifinal which ALcaraz won in five sets. In the 2022 US Open quarterfinal, Alcaraz won in five sets. Sinner beat Alcaraz for the first time in the 2024 season at the Six Kings Slam final, in a three-set match.

Despite the win in Riyadh, Sinner still feels Alcaraz is ahead of him and 'tennis-wise at the moment has something more.'

Speaking to La Stampa in an interview, he said, "We are two very different players. I keep the pace very high, I am mentally strong. He is physically strong and tennis-wise at the moment he has something more: he plays the slice better, the volleys. But for me it is a positive fact: it means I have margins. Carlos on the court does the numbers: drop shot, passing shot, lob. I don't know if I will ever be like that. But as a tennis player I am more solid and when needed I place the winning acceleration."

"Success hasn't changed me, I am always the same. I don't walk with my head held high if I win, I don't get depressed if I lose. I don't like being in the spotlight. I don't put on airs. Those close to me know how much time I dedicate to tennis. Then you either like it or you don't, you can't control everything. I take care of who is with me close, to the family, the rest doesn't matter to me," he added.

In 2024, Nadal was almost absent, and Djokovic faltered. The Grand Slams were divided between Alcaraz and Sinner. Sinner came out on top at the Australian Open and US Open. Meanwhile, Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon.