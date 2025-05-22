Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic in same half of French Open draw; Carlos Alcaraz drawn against Nishikori in opening round

ByHT Sports Desk
May 22, 2025 07:49 PM IST

Jannik Sinner was handed a difficult draw at the French Open.

rwJannik Sinner is in the same half as Novak Djokovic, as organisers revealed the men's singles draw for the 2025 French Open on Thursday. The two could possibly set up a blockbuster semifinal at Roland Garros this year. Fresh from his wins in Barcelona and Rome, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, on the other hand, was drawn against former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori.

Jannik Sinner could face Novak Djokovic in French Open semifinal(AP)
Jannik Sinner could face Novak Djokovic in French Open semifinal(AP)

The reigning world No. 1 was handed a difficult draw at the French Open. Besides Djokovic, he also has last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev and several French hopefuls in his half of the draw. The Italian, who won his three career Slams at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and the US Open (2024), and owns a 16-5 record in Paris, including a run to the semis last year, will begin his campaign against France's Arthur Rinderknech. He is projected to face Jack Draper of Britain, seeded fifth, in the last eight.

Djokovic, who has had a difficult start to 2025, will once again resume his quest for a record-setting 25th major, as he is set to begin his campaign in Paris against American Mackenzie McDonald. He may face Zverev for a place in the semis.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, could run into big-serving lefty Ben Shelton in the fourth round, before potentially taking on two-time finalists at Roland Garros, Casper Ruud, who recently claimed the Madrid title, in the quarterfinals.

The main draw of the French Open will begin on May 25 in 

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic in same half of French Open draw; Carlos Alcaraz drawn against Nishikori in opening round
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On