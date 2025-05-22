Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic in same half of French Open draw; Carlos Alcaraz drawn against Nishikori in opening round

rwJannik Sinner is in the same half as Novak Djokovic, as organisers revealed the men's singles draw for the 2025 French Open on Thursday. The two could possibly set up a blockbuster semifinal at Roland Garros this year. Fresh from his wins in Barcelona and Rome, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, on the other hand, was drawn against former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori. Jannik Sinner could face Novak Djokovic in French Open semifinal(AP)

The reigning world No. 1 was handed a difficult draw at the French Open. Besides Djokovic, he also has last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev and several French hopefuls in his half of the draw. The Italian, who won his three career Slams at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and the US Open (2024), and owns a 16-5 record in Paris, including a run to the semis last year, will begin his campaign against France's Arthur Rinderknech. He is projected to face Jack Draper of Britain, seeded fifth, in the last eight.

Djokovic, who has had a difficult start to 2025, will once again resume his quest for a record-setting 25th major, as he is set to begin his campaign in Paris against American Mackenzie McDonald. He may face Zverev for a place in the semis.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, could run into big-serving lefty Ben Shelton in the fourth round, before potentially taking on two-time finalists at Roland Garros, Casper Ruud, who recently claimed the Madrid title, in the quarterfinals.

The main draw of the French Open will begin on May 25 in