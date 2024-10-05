Jannik Sinner receives new doping controversy update from CAS, length of possible suspension explained

When Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2024 final, fans assumed that the Italian's doping controversy was over. At the beginning of the Grand Slam event, his preparations were shrouded by a doping controversy, and it was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March, but avoided a ban. An independent tribunal accepted his defence that the test results were affected by unintentional contamination. Jannik Sinner received a new update from CAS.(AFP)

But then in the last week of September, WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport, and in a statement said, "WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years."

On Friday, the CAS in an official statement revealed that the body would be starting its proceedings related to Sinner's doping issue, following WADA's appeal against the player's acquittal.

In a press release, the CAS said, "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered the statement of appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the decision issued by the independent tribunal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of 19 August 2024 in which it was established that the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner had committed two anti-doping rule violations for which he had no fault or negligence (presence of Clostebol metabolites, a steroid and a prohibited substance), and for which he was not imposed any period of ineligibility."

The CAS also added, "At this time, it is not possible to specify a time frame for the issuance of the decision. The decision of the CAS Panel will be final and binding, with the exception of the right of the parties to appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court within 30 days for limited reasons."

Fans have also been left wondering that if CAS rules in WADA's favour, then how long would Sinner's suspension be. The question has been answered by Salvatore Civale, who is the president of the Association of Sports Lawyers and UEFA and FIFA Legal Aid projects. He claimed that the suspension would be 'a couple of months of disqualification'.

Speaking at the Quotidiano Sportivo, he said, "Yes, I honestly had few doubts. The World Anti-Doping Agency wants to show and maintain its principles. Above all, the intention is to defend a fairly substantial set of precedents in this respect. There is to say that the traces of Clostebol are minimal. But I think that a couple of months of disqualification could risk taking them, perhaps with an agreement between the parties, and spread over a period not crowded with sporting commitments."

Sinner, who is currently world No. 1, had a sensational year, winning the Australian Open and US Open titles. He will be hoping that the CAS verdict goes in his favour.