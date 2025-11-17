Jannik Sinner spoils Carlos Alcaraz's year-end party, defends ATP Finals title and stretches insane indoor streak

Jannik Sinnner had one last statement to make in his greatest season yet, and it arrived on home soil, against the one rival who had pushed him more than anyone else. Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.(AFP)

The world No. 2 produced a clinical indoor performance to defeat No.1 Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 in the ATP Finals title clash in Turin on Sunday, successfully defending his year-end crown and extending his unbeaten run on indoor hard courts to 31 matches.

Sinner signs off in style

In front of a raucous Turin crowd, Sinner backed up last year’s breakthrough win with an even more complete campaign. For the second straight edition of the season finale, he went through the week without dropping a single set, becoming just the ninth man to win back-to-back ATP Finals titles and doing so with a perfect record on both occasions.

The final itself underlined the fine margins that have defined the “Sincaraz” rivalry all year. The opening set stayed on serve, Sinner leaning heavily on first deliveries and his flat, early-struck backhand to blunt Alcaraz’s aggression. In the tie-break, the Italian’s composure on return and at the baseline proved decisive as he edged it 7-4.

Alcaraz, who had already secured the year-end No. 1 by reaching the semi-finals, was hampered by a hamstring issue that clearly limited his explosive movement, especially on wide sprints. Even so, he stayed with Sinner through most of the second set before the home favourite finally broke late and served out the match 7-5 to seal the trophy.

This win caps a remarkable 2025 season for Jannik Sinner: two Grand Slam titles, four major finals out of four, and now a second straight unbeaten run in Turin. He finishes the year with a 58-6 win-loss record, adding the ATP finals to a haul that already includes the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

If Carlos Alcaraz walks away with the official top ranking at the end of the year, Sinner leaves with numbers and momentum that underline their fierce rivalry. The Spaniard still leads their overall head-to-head 10-6 and beat Sinner in the French Open and US Open finals this season, but the Italian now has two wins in their six championship matches in 2025 - including the latest one on his preferred indoor terrain.

For men’s tennis, the storyline writes itself. In a year when Sinner and Alcaraz split the four Slams and met in finals from Paris to New York and now Turin, the Italian’s closing act at home does not end the argument. It simply guarantees that their duel will frame the sport again when the new season begins.