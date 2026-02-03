John McEnroe explodes at teenage fan in angry expletive-ridden Melbourne Airport rant: 'Are you kidding me?'

Known for his hot-headed personality, John McEnroe had an epic meltdown at Melbourne Airport, where he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a young teenage fan. The tennis legend was filmed screaming at the persistent fan with an abuse-laden rant. The teenager simply wanted a photo and autograph. McEnroe was in Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he worked as a commentator.

In a viral video, McEnroe was seen emerging from a car at the airport with his luggage and a guitar strapped to his back.

The young boy thought that it was his chance to meet the legend "Not right now, mate," said McEnroe, who looked like he was in a hurry.

‘Stay away from me’: John McEnroe But the boy didn't give up and kept following McEnroe, urging him to take a photograph, and even helped carry some of his bags. McEnroe said, "I'm going to need you to stay away from me, Ok?"

When the fan tried to take a selfie without McEnroe's permission, the former played screamed, "Stop! Jesus. I mean, are you kidding me?"