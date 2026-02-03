John McEnroe explodes at teenage fan in angry expletive-ridden Melbourne Airport rant: 'Are you kidding me?'
John McEnroe was left fuming at Melbourne Airport after a young fan came to ask for his autograph and a selfie.
Known for his hot-headed personality, John McEnroe had an epic meltdown at Melbourne Airport, where he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a young teenage fan. The tennis legend was filmed screaming at the persistent fan with an abuse-laden rant. The teenager simply wanted a photo and autograph. McEnroe was in Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he worked as a commentator.
In a viral video, McEnroe was seen emerging from a car at the airport with his luggage and a guitar strapped to his back.
The young boy thought that it was his chance to meet the legend "Not right now, mate," said McEnroe, who looked like he was in a hurry.
‘Stay away from me’: John McEnroe
But the boy didn't give up and kept following McEnroe, urging him to take a photograph, and even helped carry some of his bags. McEnroe said, "I'm going to need you to stay away from me, Ok?"
When the fan tried to take a selfie without McEnroe's permission, the former played screamed, "Stop! Jesus. I mean, are you kidding me?"
Here is the full video of John McEnroe's x-rated rant:
During his glittering playing career, McEnroe won seven singles majors, nine men's doubles majors and one mixed doubles major. He is the only male player to win more than 70 titles in both singles and doubles. McEnroe was also known for his angry outbursts, including smashing racquets and confronting chair umpires.
He was ranked as the world No. 1 in men's singles for 170 weeks and in men's doubles for 269 weeks, one of the two male players (alongside Stefan Edberg) to have held both No. 1 rankings, and the only one to hold both simultaneously.