Andy Murray torments Kevin Pietersen in wild tennis-cricket crossover challenge with brutal body blows - Watch

Andy Murray and Kevin Pietersen had a unique contest, in which the pair played their own modified game of cricket. Pietersen donned the role of a batter, and Murray performed as a bowler, but with a twist. Instead of bowling, as in a game of cricket, Murray served tennis balls to Pietersen, and the former England cricketer had to survive.

The contest had different levels, and it began with Murray serving at 60-70mph. Pietersen began on a confident note, but soon Murray found his rhythm, and the body blows began, especially on Pietersen's legs. In the second level, Murray served at 90-99mph, and Pietersen found it hard to deal with, suffering body blows. He also managed to showcase some of his shots, also jokingly calling Murray, "You can do whatever you want to do, Sir Andy!"

Also Read: Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open future open after Carlos Alcaraz loss: ‘I’m not sure what is next' The contest was hosted in Pietersen's YouTube podcast The Switch. The third level saw Murray getting the option to serve with wet and dry balls at 100mph or more. He began with a wet ball, and Pietersen managed to defend it. A delivery later, the body blows began again, with Pietersen saying, "I think that's missing close," and Murray laughed in response.

Towards the end, Murray said, "I have hit you around eight times."

Then, in the final delivery, he hit Pietersen again, who claimed that Murray could be an aggressive fast bowler.