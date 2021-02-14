Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen
After failing to defend her Australian Open title, Sofia Kenin's trip to Melbourne got even worse on Sunday when the American suffered a shock defeat by unranked local teenager Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy.
Three days earlier, Kenin had admitted to struggling under the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as she was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.
Kenin went on to take a wildcard into the WTA 250 event, also taking place on the Melbourne Park grounds, but was knocked out by the 18-year-old Gadecki 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.
Watched by world number one and fellow Queenslander Ash Barty, Gadecki saved two break points in the final game before serving out for the biggest win of her fledgeling career.
"As soon as that match was finished, I was so happy that I even started crying," Gadecki said. "I've never felt this way before either, so I'm still trying to process it.
"This win means that I'm not far, and I can really do this. I feel like I can really make this dream of mine a reality."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep battles past Swiatek in Melbourne to avenge Paris loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: Coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Down but not out, Serena Williams into Australian Open QFs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dimitrov upsets Thiem to reach quarterfinal in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final
- The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal into 4th round in Australia; back seems OK
- Nadal is chasing a men’s record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic skips practice; scheduled to play Raonic at night
- Djokovic showed up at Melbourne Park on Saturday but did not swing a racket. He planned to have medical tests done to “understand what’s really going on” after hurting himself while losing his footing during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round Friday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stefanos Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox