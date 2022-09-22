Home / Sports / Tennis / Laver Cup: Federer confirmed to team up with Nadal in his final match, check Day 1 entire schedule and order of play

Published on Sep 22, 2022 05:18 PM IST

Laver Cup organisers have confirmed that Roger Federer will team up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career.

Team Europe's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during a press conference( Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Gearing up for his farewell game in London, former World No.1 Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his iconic career at the Laver Cup. The organisers of the special tournament have finally confirmed on Thursday that Nadal and Federer will represent Team Europe for a doubles match in the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup.

For the unversed, the Laver Cup is a team competition that features some of the biggest names in world tennis. Team Europe and Team World will battle for supremacy in the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup. Captained by tennis icon Bjorn Borg, the European team includes the likes of 21-time major winner Novak Djokovic and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer ‘ready to take on the World’ with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray ahead of Laver Cup swansong

The Nadal and Federer-starrer Team Europe will take on Team World which is led by John McEnroe. Star players Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman will also represent Team World at the Laver Cup 2022. On Thursday, the organisers of the Laver Cup revealed the Day 1 schedule of the celebrated tournament.

World No. 5 Casper Ruud will lock horns with American tennis player Jack Sock in the opening fixture of the Laver Cup on Friday. Superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas is scheduled to take on Diego Schwartzman in the second match of the Laver Cup on Day 1.

Veteran tennis player Andy Murray will play the penultimate match on Day 1 against Alex De Minaur. In the marquee fixture on Day 1, record-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and Swiss marvel Federer will grace the O2 Arena for match No.4 of the Laver Cup. Nadal and Federer will cross swords with Sock and Frances Tiafoe in London on Friday.

In a major upset at the US Open 2022, Tiafoe had knocked out Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the Grand Slam event. Talking more about the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup, Italy's Matteo Berrettini is the first alternate for Team Europe at the Laver Cup. Berrettini is set to take Federer's spot over the weekend as the Swiss icon has confirmed that he will not play singles in London.

roger federer rafael nadal laver cup + 1 more
roger federer rafael nadal laver cup

