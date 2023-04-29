Home / Sports / Tennis / Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round

Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round

AFP |
Apr 29, 2023 05:51 PM IST

Vavassori battled his way past Andy Murray in the first round but could not oust another former world number one in the Spanish capital.

World number three Daniil Medvedev saw off Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Andrea Vavassori of Italy during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns the ball to Andrea Vavassori of Italy during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

Vavassori battled his way past Andy Murray in the first round but could not oust another former world number one in the Spanish capital.

The Italian, ranked 164th, held his own against the second seed but eventually succumbed, even though his serve and volley game troubled Medvedev.

"I think I played a very good match, solid, and saved some break points," said Medvedev after his first match at the tournament.

"I managed to use my opportunities, I felt good and I'm looking forward to my next matches."

The Italian forced two break points in the first game but Medvedev held and the players stayed on serve until the 2021 US Open winner broke for 6-4 to take the first set.

There was a brief rain delay before the second set, in which Medvedev broke to love for 5-3, sealing a fine return game with a drop shot which left Vavassori scrambling.

The Russian, who often struggles on clay, clinched victory when Vavassori sent a backhand long.

"I felt very good on the court, when we had rallies I felt I was in control of the game and that's very important on clay, and hopefully I can continue this way," added Medvedev.

In the third round he will face compatriot Alexander Shevchenko, who surprised Jiri Lehecka with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph in only 46 minutes earlier Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniil medvedev
daniil medvedev
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out