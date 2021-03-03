Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev's 12 aces weren't enough as the Australian Open runner-up was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
It wasn't the day's only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.
Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic's 12, along with eight double faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. The third-ranked Russian last played Feb. 21 in his straight-sets loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.
“I think I was very focused the whole match," Lajovic said.
“This was the key today, not to make the little mistakes.”
The 30-year-old Serbian player faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round.
Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul. Zverev, coming off a quarterfinal loss to Djokovic in Australia, went a break up in each set against Bublik but each time was then broken twice himself.
Sixth-seeded David Goffin needed just over an hour to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-0. He'll meet qualifier Jeremy Chardy in the second round.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the "Indo-Pak Express" - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
