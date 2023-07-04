Home / Sports / Tennis / Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

Reuters |
Jul 04, 2023 11:11 PM IST

A classic battle of Britain it wasn't, as opponent Ryan Peniston failed to live up to the occasion, but Murray played his part to perfection

Not many sports events can turn to a knight of the realm to lift the gloom but Wimbledon's rainy Tuesday was saved by a virtuoso performance from Sir Andy Murray which had Centre Court cooing in pleasure.

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates beating Britain's Ryan Peniston during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)
A classic battle of Britain it wasn't, as opponent Ryan Peniston failed to live up to the occasion, but Murray - who has revelled in National Treasure status since famously ending Britain's 77-year wait for a home men's singles champion in 2013 - played his part to perfection, winning 6-3 6-0 6-1.

"Obviously it is amazing to be back here on centre court," said former world number one and twice Wimbledon champion Murray after his first-round victory.

"I started off the match quite nervously. I wanted to play well ... and once I got the break in that first set, I played some great tennis."

Few would disagree.

Gracefully patrolling the baseline in a fashion which made a mockery of his multiple hip surgeries, the 36-year-old Scot peppered Centre Court with winners in a two-hour masterclass which left world number 268 Peniston a mere spectator for large chunks of the contest.

"It's been a long time since I've felt physically this good coming into Wimbledon," Murray said.

"So I am hoping I am fit and ready for a good run," he added, as the Centre Court whooped and cheered.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
