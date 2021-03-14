IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action(REUTERS)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action(REUTERS)
tennis

Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final

  • In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Garbine Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

“It means a lot,” the ninth-seeded Muguruza said, “it's never easy to win.”

In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.

It’s the 27-year-old Spanish player’s first title since winning in Monterrey in April 2019. Muguruza lost the Qatar Open final last week to Petra Kvitova and the Yarra Valley Classic final last month to Ash Barty.

Overall, it’s Muguruza’s eighth career singles title, including two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Krejcikova’s only previous singles final was a 2017 loss to Kiki Bertens in Nuremberg, Germany.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
garbine muguruza
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action(REUTERS)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action(REUTERS)
tennis

Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Yuki Bhambri.(File)
File image of Yuki Bhambri.(File)
tennis

Yuki beats Prajnesh, next up is Ramkumar in Dubai Qualifiers

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Yuki has not lost to Prajnesh in three meetings. He had beaten the left-hander twice in 2017 -- Bangalore and Karshi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cristian Garin(Twitter)
Cristian Garin(Twitter)
tennis

Garin Flying In Santiago! Delbonis ends 17-year-old Rune's run

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • The Chilean star faced a fearless foe in Varillas, a Peruvian qualifier competing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final. But Garin saved six of the eight break points he faced to triumph after one hour and 35 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.(AP)
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.(AP)
tennis

Bautista Agut ends Rublev's Qatar Open defense in semis

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Rublev was also aiming for back-to-back titles after winning the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tsitsipas plays a shot.(AP)
Tsitsipas plays a shot.(AP)
tennis

Defending champ Tsitsipas out at Open 13, Medvedev through

AP, Marseille
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Herbert has a career Grand Slam in doubles but in singles is ranked 93rd, compared to fifth for the Australian Open semifinalist Tsitsipas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniil Medvedev. (Getty Images)
Daniil Medvedev. (Getty Images)
tennis

Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Medvedev's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
tennis

Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Muguruza was broken in the opening game of the second set before turning the match around to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roger Federer(AP)
Roger Federer(AP)
tennis

Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Georgian Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set and took advantage of a tiring Federer to reach the semi-finals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Rafael Nadal in action.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Rafael Nadal in action.(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Nadal struggled with the problem in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam and skipped Spain's ATP Cup ties but still managed to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park without dropping a set before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Tennys Sandgren, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Federer is back on tour after more than a year away. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Tennys Sandgren, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Federer is back on tour after more than a year away. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)(AP)
tennis

Analysis: Yes, Federer won; what matters more is how he felt

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Can't hand your towel to a ball person in the pandemic era. Get ready to serve 25 seconds after the previous point ended. Warmups are cut down to four minutes. And so on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roger Federer in action(REUTERS)
Roger Federer in action(REUTERS)
tennis

After a year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:23 AM IST
It was far from easy for the former No. 1, though, as he was pushed hard by Dan Evans at the Qatar Open before winning the second-round match 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Coco Gauff.(AP)
United States' Coco Gauff.(AP)
tennis

Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action. File(REUTERS)
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action. File(REUTERS)
tennis

Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal.(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal.(AP)
tennis

Top-100 consistency next target for Nagal

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Nagal was looking good to notch up his sixth straight win at the ATP 250 Argentina Open before he ran out of fuel to lose to fifth seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 5-7 in the quarter-finals on Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP