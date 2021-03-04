Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit
Andy Murray admits he came up short in the big moments in his 7-5 6-2 second-round defeat by Andrey Rublev in Rotterdam, but the former world number one departs with encouraging signs for his future as he continues his recovery from injuries.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second.
The 33-year-old Briton, who is currently ranked 123rd after sliding down the rankings due to two hip operations, was pleased that he had gone toe-to-toe with world number eight Rublev.
"I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. "The issues and the mistakes that you make get amplified more at this level...
"There were some good signs. Just when it mattered, I wasn't good enough. I thought I moved well for the first hour or so. He is one of the bigger hitters and he wasn't getting too many free points in the first set. He was having to work hard."
Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.
"I am sure he has been training hard and is excited to get back out there and compete," Murray said. "I am sure in time, providing that his body is good, that he will play top-level tennis again because he is that good."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men's tennis tour tweaks rankings, prize money amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiafoe tremendous in Buenos Aires opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Indo-Pak Express is running again
- Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the “Indo-Pak Express” - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indo-Pak Express' to be back on Tour, albeit for just Mexico event as of now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saketh Myneni gets top billing for ITF Lucknow event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Argentine Cerundolo wins Cordoba title in first ATP main draw outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery
- India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox