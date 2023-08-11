Home / Sports / Tennis / ‘My full-time job day and night’: Venus Williams takes sarcastic dig at American Airlines over ‘lost luggage’

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 11, 2023 11:16 PM IST

In an angry jibe at the airline company, Venus Williams shared that she had to follow up with them repeatedly for retrieving her luggage.

Venus Williams took a sarcastic dig at American Airlines after losing her luggage on her flight to Montreal, Canada. In an Instagram post recently, Venus shared that her bag was sent 1400 miles away to Bahamas instead of her actual destination. In an angry jibe at the airline company, she shared that she had to follow up with them repeatedly for retrieving her luggage.

Venus Williams(Getty Images via AFP)
“I’m not sure why you sent my bag to the Bahamas when I was travelling to Montreal. Now I have a match today. I’ve been trying to get my bags for three days now. I think I spent all my unlimited minutes calling you all which has become my full-time job day and night,” posted Venus.

In a jibe at the airline, she also added “this has been so much fun” followed by a smiling-crying emoji.

Meanwhile, Venus lost to Madison Keys by 2-6, 5-7 in the opening round of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Monday.

Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam champion and the sister of tennis legend Serena Williams.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
