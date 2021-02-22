IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic: Thin line between the loved and loathed
File photo of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)
File photo of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)
tennis

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic: Thin line between the loved and loathed

  • The young woman tennis champion is hailed for speaking out on social issues but the Serb 18-times Grand Slam champion has been criticised for his views.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 PM IST

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, winners of the Australian Open, might be the current face in the contrasting tale of the “Gen Next v Old Guard” tussle in women’s and men’s tennis, but they’ve walked a similar path leading up to the title.

Both hit a career low at different points in 2020; both had to go through profound experiences during that phase; both have felt the urge to speak up about issues close to their heart but to opposite consequences; both put last year’s challenges behind them to begin the new season as champions.

For the 23-year-old Osaka has evolved on and off the court since her emotionally-charged maiden Grand Slam win at the 2018 US Open after defeating Serena Williams in the final. Her fourth Slam title at the 2021 Australian Open reflects her maturity in handling the weight of expectations. For it was in Melbourne Park last year that Osaka, the defending women’s champion, cut a sorry figure while addressing the media after her straight-sets third-round defeat to American teen Coco Gauff.

“This one hurts a little bit more,” Osaka said after the loss. “… I’m sort of, like, the vessel that everyone’s hard work is put into. And I wasn't able to do what I was supposed to do.”

If that start to the year wasn’t gutting enough, the Japanese’s return to the national team after one year was welcomed with a 6-0, 6-3 thrashing in the February Fed Cup tie by then world No. 78 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. It ended up being Osaka’s last appearance before the tennis season was suspended. After a match where Osaka committed 50 unforced errors, she said she was finding it hard in “dealing with some stuff”.

Whatever that stuff might have been, Osaka found the time and mental space to address it during the five-month pause owing to the pandemic. She also found her voice in the meantime—speaking out loud and clear about racial injustice in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The same person had struggled to construct a sentence during her first title victory speech at the WTA Indian Wells a couple of years ago.

She began talking on the court too once tennis restarted. Osaka is yet to lose a match she has entered to play in since, a run spanning four tournaments and 21 matches starting from the Western and Southern Open last August. The stretch contains a second US Open title, this time while riding the pressure wave.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is how mentally strong I’ve become,” Osaka said after her Melbourne victory. “I used to be really up and down. I had a lot of doubts in myself. The quarantine process and seeing everything that’s going on in the world, for me it put a lot into perspective.”

Djokovic had to deal with a rather unexpected process for that perspective. On either side of the pandemic-induced break, Djokovic was untouchable. He began 2020 by winning 26 matches on the trot with titles at the ATP Cup, Australian Open and ATP 500 Dubai Open before the break and ATP Western and Southern Open after it.

Bring on the US Open, he said. Out you go, they said.

Djokovic was dramatically disqualified in the fourth round after his swipe at a ball in frustration at the end of a point accidentally hit a lines judge. “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” the Serb wrote in an emotional social media post. “… I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

In the heat of the battle, Djokovic had broken racquets, vented his frustration to the crowd and argued with umpires, but had never been defaulted. It was a notorious first for the world No. 1. And it played its part—Djokovic failed to win three of the next four tournaments, exiting from the French Open final, ATP 500 Vienna quarter-finals and the semis of the year-ending ATP Finals. The man who couldn’t lose a tournament at the start of 2020 couldn’t win any of the three to end it.

Three months later, Djokovic was back at his Happy Slam in Melbourne. A 14-day quarantine and an abdominal injury midway notwithstanding, Djokovic became Australian Open champion for a record-extending ninth time.

“Emotionally (this) was one of hardest tournaments I had, to be honest, with quarantine and a lot of things happening in the media,” the Serb said after his win on Sunday.

The “things happening in the media” was about the list of suggestions he had sent to the Australian Open organisers to ease the restrictions on players quarantining in Melbourne and Adelaide. “The next thing you know within a couple of days I’m persona non grata in this country,” Djokovic added.

Not for the first time was Djokovic made to feel that way for being outspoken, quite different to how Osaka is perceived at being that—a sporting icon lending her voice to highlight social and racial injustice and sexism in the society (Osaka called out Tokyo Olympics chief organiser Yoshiro Mori for his “ignorant” sexist remarks that women speak for too long in meetings. He has since resigned.

Djokovic faced a backlash from various quarters for his anti-vaccine views last year, for forming a rebel player council amid the pandemic and for seeking to ease restrictions on his fellow players during the Australian Open hard quarantine.

“Of course it hurts,” Djokovic said of the constant criticism. “I’m a human being like yourself, like anybody else. I have emotions. I don’t enjoy when somebody attacks me in the media openly and stuff.

“Of course, I cannot say I don’t care about it or whatever. But I think I’ve developed a thick skin over the years to just dodge those things and focus on what matters to me the most.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic naomi osaka
Close
File photo of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)
File photo of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)
tennis

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic: Thin line between the loved and loathed

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • The young woman tennis champion is hailed for speaking out on social issues but the Serb 18-times Grand Slam champion has been criticised for his views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
tennis

Ramkumar bows out Singapore ATP 250 event

PTI, Singapore
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Ramkumar, ranked 200, lost 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 in two hours and six minutes to the American who is ranked 80 places above him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

World number one Barty uncertain of schedule as Osaka closes in

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Barty accepted a wildcard to defend her Adelaide International title this week after making an exit at the quarter-final stage of her home Grand Slam with a defeat to Czech Karolina Muchova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Where are Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in all-time men’s Grand Slam winners list?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST
How many Grand Slams have Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won in their careers?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
tennis

No walk in the Park for Novak Djokovic

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • A one-sided final notwithstanding, Djokovic braves a 3rd round abdomen injury making it his hardest Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic will overtake Federer's Grand Slam tally, says coach Ivanisevic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Victory over Daniil Medvedev gave world number one Djokovic his 18th major and the 33-year-old champion is now two shy of Federer and Nadal who have won a men's record 20 each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Medvedev recalls long-ago practice session with Djokovic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Back then, Djokovic already had been ranked No. 1 and was accumulating Grand Slam titles; Medvedev had yet to crack the Top 300.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic says he did tear muscle in Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:05 PM IST
He said he was not sure he could keep competing until about two hours before his next match and at that point did not think winning the championship was realistic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.(AP)
tennis

Djokovic on cloud nine in Australia after Medvedev mauling

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The world number one's 7-5 6-2 6-2 triumph under the lights at Rod Laver Arena secured his 18th Grand Slam title, bringing him within tantalising reach of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's all-time men's record of 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win record-extending 9th Australian Open title

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Australian Open: This is Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title win, and he is two short of equalling his 'Big Three' rivals' Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's record of Slam wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
tennis

Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Ram, left, of the US and Barbora Krejcikova, second left, of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy.(AP)
Rajeev Ram, left, of the US and Barbora Krejcikova, second left, of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy.(AP)
tennis

Krejcikova and Ram win 2nd Australian Open title in 3 years

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
She and Ram were in control from the start in a 6-1, 6-4 win Saturday over Australian wild cards Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
tennis

The Naomi Osaka star keeps rising

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The third seed broke away to win the next four games in the second set, and soon after the 2021 Australian Open title, beating 22nd seed Brady 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday’s final that pit a three-time Slam winner against a first-time finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP