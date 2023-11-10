close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at Brisbane International

AP |
Nov 10, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season.

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares to hit a return to Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament(AP)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares to hit a return to Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament(AP)

Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A two-time Australian and U.S. Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant.

The former tennis No. 1 announced the birth of her daughter Shai in July.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in a statement. It "will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her parents when she was 3. She hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out