‘Class like this is top tier’: Novak Djokovic earns applause for his sportsmanship during intense Wimbledon clash

Novak Djokovic displayed some exemplary tennis skills in his quarter final match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on Tuesday night. The Serb came from behind after dropping the first two sets and closed the match 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will now meet Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals. However, apart from his breathtaking tennis, it was his sportsmanship spirit during the course of the match that received immense admiration from the overlooking fans.

The incident took place in the fourth set, when Djokovic was building momentum in the contest with some powerful forehand display. It was during then Djokovic delivered a clever drop shot near the net, forcing Sinner to run fast and reach the ball. However, in doing so, the youngster lost his balance and also hurt his ankle as he tumbled on to the ground.

The tumble left Sinner withering in pain as he held on to his ankle before help arrived at the court. Djokovic too was quick to react as he immediately stepped over the net and checked with Sinner if things were fine at his end. After a brief pause, Djokovic then assisted Sinner to get back on his feet, a moment which was appreciated with a loud round of applause.

Sinner takes a tumble, and Djokovic is quick to help the Italian back on his feet 🤝#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/NKHENd6PRB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

This is not good! Please no injuries Come on #Sinner feel better now. #djokovic runs to Sinner's aid quickly, always a classy guy #Nole We want a 5th #DjokovicSinner great match and no one getting hurt pleaaaase #Wimbledon2022 #tennis pic.twitter.com/E5hPFuhan7 — Aruna Dahal C Bernier (@TennisBuddYs) July 5, 2022

Fans too were quick to react and many lauded Djokovic's gesture on social media, calling it a “class like this is top tier.” Here are a few reactions:

Sinner collapsed and Djokovic doesn’t skip a beat before jumping over the net to help him up. Class like this is top tier. pic.twitter.com/bIp8WpeD57 — Ariel Givner (@GivnerAriel) July 5, 2022

Legends are just not made, they earn it pic.twitter.com/147kVzSs8W — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) July 5, 2022

The win saw Djokovic reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at the Wimbledon. He also extended an unbeaten run at the elite grass court competition that goes back to 2017 and now stands at 26 matches.

