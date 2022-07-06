Home / Sports / Tennis / ‘Class like this is top tier’: Novak Djokovic earns applause for his sportsmanship during intense Wimbledon clash
tennis

‘Class like this is top tier’: Novak Djokovic earns applause for his sportsmanship during intense Wimbledon clash

Apart from Novak Djokovic's breathtaking tennis, it was his sportsmanship spirit during the course of the match against Jannik Sinner that received immense admiration from the overlooking fans.
Novak Djokovic helps Jannik Sinner during their match at Wimbledon(Getty)
Novak Djokovic helps Jannik Sinner during their match at Wimbledon(Getty)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 07:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic displayed some exemplary tennis skills in his quarter final match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on Tuesday night. The Serb came from behind after dropping the first two sets and closed the match 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will now meet Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals. However, apart from his breathtaking tennis, it was his sportsmanship spirit during the course of the match that received immense admiration from the overlooking fans.

The incident took place in the fourth set, when Djokovic was building momentum in the contest with some powerful forehand display. It was during then Djokovic delivered a clever drop shot near the net, forcing Sinner to run fast and reach the ball. However, in doing so, the youngster lost his balance and also hurt his ankle as he tumbled on to the ground.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios, a volatile showman whose tennis too is sparkling

The tumble left Sinner withering in pain as he held on to his ankle before help arrived at the court. Djokovic too was quick to react as he immediately stepped over the net and checked with Sinner if things were fine at his end. After a brief pause, Djokovic then assisted Sinner to get back on his feet, a moment which was appreciated with a loud round of applause.

Fans too were quick to react and many lauded Djokovic's gesture on social media, calling it a “class like this is top tier.” Here are a few reactions:

The win saw Djokovic reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at the Wimbledon. He also extended an unbeaten run at the elite grass court competition that goes back to 2017 and now stands at 26 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic wimbledon
novak djokovic wimbledon
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out