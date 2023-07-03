Djokovic equals Nadal's monumental Slam feat with round-one Wimbledon win, adds to staggering Centre Court streak

Do you remember the last time Novak Djokovic lost, at the Wimbledon? It is probably now in oblivion, let alone his loss on the iconic Centre Court, which probably has already been erased from tennis history. On Monday evening, even as the dark clouds hovered over London before causing a one hour rain delay, Djokovic remained in absolute jolly mood. There wasn't an ounce of concern on his face as he engaged in wholesome crowd interaction, urging the spectators to join him ton drying the court to resume the match. (Wimbledon Day 1 Live Updates)

Novak Djokovic took his winning streak to 29 at Wimbledon

And there shouldn't have been. Wimbledon, especially the Centre Court to Djokovic is what Roland Garros is to Rafael Nadal. Although, one may never, or rarely see the Spaniard in such a mood whilst a delay in play. Djokovic, despite only an exhibition match to show as his preparation for the Grand Slam post his record win in French Open last last month, cruised his way through the to Round 2 of Wimbledon as he beat Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4).

With the win, Djokovic matched Nadal's monumental feat at the Roland Garros, leaving him only behind Roger Federer now. It was the 18th time Djokovic scripted a round-one win at the SW19, same as Nadal did in French Open. Only Federer at the Australian (21) and US Open (19), and Djokovic himself at the RG (19) have appeared in more singles Majors main draws without ever losing in the opening Round than Djokovic in Wimbledon.

It was also his 29th straight win at the Slam, having never lost a match since 2017 when he had retired from his quarterfinal tie with an elbow injury. It is now the fourth-longest winning streak in men's singles at the SW19 in Open Era after Bjorn Borg (41 wins between 1976 and 1981), Federer (40 wins between 2003 and 2008) and Pete Sampras (31 wins between 1997 and 2001). It’s been 2,183 days, to be precise.

The win also added to Djokovic's staggering streak of 40 straight victories at Centre Court, still the most by any player in the Open Era at the venue. The next-best streak belong to Federer and Helen Wills Moody, who had both won 32 matches in a row on Centre Court. Federer's streak was between 2003 and 2008 and Wills Moody's was from 1927 to 1938.

