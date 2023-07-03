Roger Federer set for grand Centre Court return as Wimbledon announce blockbuster plan

Roger Federer is all set to make a grand return to Wimbledon exactly a year after he was part of the Centre Court centenary celebration to be honoured by the All England Club. This will also be the 41-year-old's second consecutive appearance at a tennis event since he announced his retirement in September last year and later bid adieu to the sport at the O2 Arena in the 2022 Laver Cup, after Halle Open last week. (Wimbledon Day 1 Live Updates) Roger Federer won the Wimbledon a record eight times(USA TODAY Sports)

Federer, who last played his match at grass court Grand Slam in 2021 before knee injury sidelined him form the sport and later forced him to take a retirement, is set to be recognised for his achievement and contributions to the tournament on Tuesday before Day 2 proceedings of 2023 Wimbledon gets underway at the Centre Court.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow. We will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentleman singles titles here at Wimbledon. So for those lucky enough to have a seat on Centre Court tomorrow, I’d just encourage them to get into their seats about 1.15pm. We will have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you, for us certainly for all the memories.”

Federer still holds the record for most matches won at Wimbledon with his tally of 105 making him the only ever player in Open Era to notch up a three-figure win mark. Overall, it stands second best at any major after Rafael Nadal's 112 wins at Roland Garros. The record tally has helped the Swiss etch his name in tennis history for the most titles (8) won at the SW19 in Open Era, a feat Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion, looks to match.

Serena Williams, who as well retired last year at the US Open, was invited to the event, but could not travel as she is pregnant with her second child.

Bolton added: “We invited Serena similarly this year but as you’ll know, she’s pregnant so understandably she couldn't travel. And of course, we wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy. We hope maybe we might see her next year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON