'Not many can beat Novak but I...': 21-year-old Sinner challenges Djokovic juggernaut at Wimbledon 2023

Winning the Wimbledon is a dream and a goal for all top players on the tennis tour, but in the men's tournaments, it has been something monopolized by record grand slam holder Novak Djokovic over the last few years. Djokovic will be gunning for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title this month, and seeking to tie Roger Federer with an eighth overall title. Beating Djokovic is a difficult task for a younger generation which plays fewer and fewer grass court tournaments every year: they lack the experience and tactical quality beating Djokovic on the surface requires, and there are very few players who would consider themselves capable of doing so. Will Novak Djokovic be in for a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?(AFP)

One such player who has proclaimed having that faith in himself, however, is Italian sensation Jannik Sinner. Sinner, 21, pushed Djokovic all the way to five sets in the quarterfinals last year, and was competitive for much of it but ran out of steam, allowing the Serb to pull away with the result. "In terms of experience and confidence, Nole is certainly the favourite. There are few who can beat him. Either who serves really well, but has to do it for five sets, or who manages to vary the game a bit like Alcaraz, which he knows how to do very well," said Sinner.

Djokovic hasn't lost at Wimbledon since 2017, when he was forced to retire against big-serving Tomas Berdych. The year before, he was beaten by another big server in American Sam Querrey. However, Sinner had faith in his game, having learned from his experience last year against the great Serb.

"I can't deny it, I think I showed that I'm ready last year too. I have shown that if I find my game I can do very well on grass. I don't think there are many players who can beat him, but I include myself among them," he said.

Sinner had taken a two-set lead with his big game, but couldn’t convert a big advantage. He has enjoyed a successful young career so far, but has been unable to really leave a mark at this level. He contested an incredible five-set match against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, in the first chapter of what is promising to be the biggest grand slam rivalry over the next decade, but was unable to convert match point. He also lost in five sets at the Australian Open to Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year.

Sinner has enjoyed a successful year, but would be disappointed with his second-round knockout against Daniel Altmaier at the French Open. Sinner held match point, and had a favourable draw, but a combination of poor luck and fitness meant he couldn't close that match out.

"We young people have to figure out how to get to 36/37 years old and have Nole's physical shape. It is very interesting to see how well he is doing. Winning so many Grand Slams, but also other major tournaments, is incredible. You have to be physically ready because he can play even five hours a day. I'm glad he's here to be able to learn something more from him," added Sinner, who has shown immense promise but will need to work on his serve and ability to last longer in matches if he wants to win the biggest titles.

Sinner is projected to meet Djokovic in the semifinals, and both are the favourites to reach that stage of the tournament, in what could be a blockbuster match after last year's encounter. He begins his tournament with a match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, younger brother of world number 19 Francisco who beat Sinner at his home Masters 1000 event in Rome.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON