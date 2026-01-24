Novak Djokovic escapes Australian Open disqualification after nearly hitting ball kid: 'In the heat of the moment…'

Novak Djokovic attracted controversy at the ongoing 2026 Australian Open on Saturday. It was a hard-fought third-round victory for the Serbian against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, and at one point in the second set, he smacked a ball towards an advertising hoarding out of frustration, almost hitting a ball kid. He quickly apologised.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) and had to fight off stiff resistance in the third set. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Djokovic was asked about the ball-kid incident.

Also Read: Stan Wawrinka shares emotional message after final Australian Open appearance: 'One last chance to say goodbye' ‘I apologise for that’ "I apologise for that. That was not necessary. In the heat of the moment... I was lucky there, sorry for causing distress to the ball kid or anybody," he said.

Djokovic also evaded disqualification and any fine or punishment, as the ball didn't hit the ball kid. If it had hit the ball-kid, the umpire could have been forced to disqualify the Serbian from the tournament. He has faced a similar fate before at the 2020 US Open, when he struck a line judge with a ball.

The pressure is on Djokovic this year, as he looks to break Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance. "I'm still trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I'm still around. I'm hanging in there", he said.

"Obviously Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world. They're playing on a different level from all of us right now. But, you know, when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance, particularly here, on the court that has given me the most in my career."

Last year, he reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams, but couldn't go any further. "Last year I got too excited, too early in some of the Grand Slams. I was playing really well and getting to the quarters and semis and then getting injured in pretty much three out of four," he said.