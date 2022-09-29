Novak Djokovic fires massive warning to Rafael Nadal, 'accepts' Grand Slam bans due to no Covid vaccine

With the Laver Cup in the past now, focus shifts to the regular ATP events where Novak Djokovic is all set to play his first, an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv, since his title-winning run in Wimbledon earlier in the summer. The win put him one behind Rafael Nadal's all-time Grand Slam record tally and had the chance to level it in New York before facing an US Open ban owing to Covid vaccine situation. While he "accepts" the bans and the future possibilities of it, he has issues a massive warning to the Spaniard, with whom he recently shared the same dressing room with for Team Europe at the Laver Cup.

With non Grand Slam events left this season, Djokovic will have the opportunity to equal Nadal's record in Melbourne at the Australian Open where he was barred from defending his title last season owing to his vaccination status for Covid-19. Although, there is yet to be an official announcement over whether Djokovic will be allowed to return to Australia from where he was deported, he has received positive indications so far. And if he does, Djokovic is confident of reclaiming the trophy as he admitted that he is "hungry" for more Slams

ALSO READ: Federer gives verdict on Alcaraz's chances to equal Big 3's Grand Slam feat: 'Once you reach 5, 7, you can say like...'

“In recent years, I have other priorities. I spent more time with the children,” Djokovic told Sportal. “I mentally adapted to such a life, but my body is grateful because I managed to keep fit. I still like to train.

“I do the usual routines that I have every day. I am eager for tennis and competition. I'm hungry for trophies. I have maintained the top level of tennis by playing in the biggest tournaments.”

Djokovic also admitted that he is ready to accept future bans on ATP events even though he aims to make a return to the tour with his appearance at the Tel Aviv event where he play his opener against Pablo Andujar on Thursday.

“It was not easy for me to watch Grand Slam matches without participating,” Djokovic added. “However, I had to accept such a situation. I made a decision, and these are its consequences.”

As for Nadal, it is yet to be confirmed when the Spaniard will make his ATP return. Since US Open, he has played just a doubles alongside Roger Federer before he returned home owing to personal issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON