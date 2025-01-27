Menu Explore
Novak Djokovic's heartfelt message to Alexander Zverev on Australian Open loss; Rafael Nadal congratulates Jannik Sinner

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 27, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal congratulated Jannik Sinner on his Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic shared a heartfelt message to Alexander Zverev after the second seed lost in straight sets against Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena. Sinner won 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a two-hour, 42-minute encounter as he not only defended his Melbourne crowd, but also became the first Italian to lift three Grand Slam trophies.

Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev to win 2025 Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev to win 2025 Australian Open title

Djokovic had made it clear in the press conference after he retired from the semifinal match against Zverev that he was backing the 27-year-old for his maiden Slam. He said: “I wish Sascha all the best. You know, he deserves his first slam. I'll be cheering for him. Hopefully he can get it here.” The 37-year-old doubled down on social media further tweeting in favour of Zverev ahead of the final.

But Zverev was left clueless in the final as Sinner clinched a routine victory where he did not face a single break point. Besides the German, it seemed Djokovic too was unhappy with the result as he shared a message for Zverev in his Instagram story. “Sasha, keep believing my friend! You have IT in you,” the world No. 7 wrote as he shared a picture of the two finalists standing posing for the shutterbugs on the podium after the finale.

The 10-time Australian Open winner, however, did not forget to congratulate Sinner on his massive win. He added: “Auguri Jannik.”

Rafael Nadal, a former two-time winner in Melbourne, celebrated Sinner's win. His Instagram story read: "Congratulazioni Jan @janniksin Impressionante!", which means "Congratulations Jan, impressive!"

Notably, they are the only two men in the Open Era to have successfully defended their first Grand Slam. Nadal had achieved the feat in 2006 Roland Garros. Sinner also joined Nadal, and Roger Federer, in becoming only the three male players in this century to win a Slam without facing a single break point.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
