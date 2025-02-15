Menu Explore
Novak Djokovic-led PTPA slams WADA, ATP after Jannik Sinner verdict, claims 'bias': 'Tailored deals, unfair treatment'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 15, 2025 10:22 PM IST

The PTPA released a statement accusing the process behind Sinner's suspension as biased and having a lack of transparency and credibility.

Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban from tennis has led to plenty of reactions from the world of tennis, as many wonder why it is such a brief suspension for Sinner following his testing positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol last year.

Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)
Italy's Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)

One case being made against Sinner is how other tennis players have been punished more severely for similar errors regarding negligence rather than active cheating, with players such as Nick Kyrgios and Stanislas Wawrinka voicing their disappointment at Sinner’s status as world number one saving him from a heavier punishment.

Another party which has criticised the handling of the Sinner case is the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the breakaway players’ organisation forefronted by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil.

“No matter who you root for, several things are now clear,” stated the PTPA in a public statement on the matter.

“The "system" is not a system. It's a club. Supposed case-by-case discretion is, in fact, merely cover for tailored deals, unfair treatment, and inconsistent rulings,” argued the PTPA.

WADA confirmed in their statement that three months was a number reached after a settlement agreement with Sinner and his team, which is a process that comes under the ambit of Article 10.8.2 of the WADA code. However, the PTPA wasn’t satisfied with this response.

‘Lack of credibility’ accusation weighed at WADA

“It's not just the different results for different players. It's the lack of transparency. The lack of process. The lack of consistency. The lack of credibility in the alphabet soup of agencies charged with regulating our sports and athletes,” read the PTPA statement.

“The lack of commitment from the ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, ITIA, and WADA to reform and create a fair and transparent system going forward.”

Sinner’s suspension follows in the wake of Iga Swiatek’s one-month suspension in December for a similar case. It also follows on the heels of Romanian former number one Simona Halep’s recent retirement, after her career was derailed by a long suspension as she failed to achieve a hearing with WADA and the CAS.

“This bias is unacceptable for all athletes and shows a deep disrespect for every sport and its fans. It's time for change. And we will change it,” said the PTPA, which acts as a players’ union of sorts in seeking for greater equality in terms of opportunities and the money that flows through the sport.

Sinner is set to return in time for his home Masters 1000 event in Rome, starting on May 7.

