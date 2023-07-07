Novak Djokovic left disgruntled after being booed at Wimbledon, issues threat to crowd ahead of Stan Wawrinka clash

Novak Djokovic has remained the overwhelming or outright favourite at the Wimbledon for almost three years now after winning for four straight years. He arrived in 2023 edition of the Championships with the aim to etch his name in history alongside Roger Federer with the Open Era record for most title wins at the SW19. That should certainly make him the crowd favourite as well. But much to his dismay, it hasn't been the same, at least that is what was inferred from his first two matches this year. And the act from the crowd as rather left Djokovic disgruntled as he issued threat to the spectators who booed him during his first two matches. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates)

Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Jordan Thompson during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)

Despite a straight set win against Pedro Cachin and Jordan Thompson in his first two matches respectively, it wasn't all a comfortable route to the journey. During his match against the Australian, Djokovic looked a tad bit distracted as majority of the Centre Court crowd was cheering for Thompson. The Serb is no stranger to such hostile conditions from the spectators throughout his career, yet he was left disgruntled and found it "hard to accept" that the cheers were against him. It eventually led to a sharp reaction from him at the end of the match as he cupped his hand over his ear.

"They're actually doing me a favor," Djokovic told Serbian media. "The more they cheer against me, the better off I am. With me, they wake up to something they might not want to see - a winner. As a player you want to have the majority of the crowd on your side, I don't want to play in a belligerent atmosphere.

"However, that's how it is in most matches in my career, that they cheer for the other. It was determined by fate and that's okay, sometimes it's harder for me to accept it, sometimes I don't understand the audience and the behavior, but they have the right (to cheer for the rival).

"Someone be a little more daring, and allow themselves to do something more from the stands, but then they have to expect my reaction.

"This has happened in the past, at major tournaments all over the world. It gives me fuel and additional motivation, it inspires me to play even better."

Djokovic will next face familiar rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round on Friday. Although the Swiss, who is into his first round-three appearance at a Major since 2020 Roland Garros, trails 6-20 in the head-to-head tie, he beat Djokovic in four of his last five Grand Slam meetings.

