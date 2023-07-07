After Roger Federer post, Wimbledon's smashing birthday wish for 'true legend' MS Dhoni sends fans into overdrive

MS Dhoni, the only captain in cricket history to hold three ICC trophies, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday. And the world celebrated the special day with not just cricketers across the globe wishing him happy birthday across social media websites, but other sports platforms joined the bandwagon as well. Wimbledon, who recently posted an internet-breaking Roger Federer-Dhoni post, was among the first to join in as they shared a smashing birthday wish for the legendary Indian cricketer. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates) Wimbledon wishes happy birthday to MS Dhoni

On Tuesday, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer made a return to his beloved Centre Court for the first time since he retired from the sport last year at the O2 Arena during the Laver Cup, as the organisers honoured him for his contributions to the Grand Slam event. There was a small tribute video with present generation players talking about the 20-time Slam winner while the video also comprised of moments from his illustrious years at the event.

A day later, Wimbledon posted an image of Federer from his Centre Court appearance and captioned it with the nickname used for Dhoni - “Thalaiva”. The former India skipper is often hailed by fans of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings with the same nickname. Hence, moments after the post was shared, it went viral.

On Friday, as world celebrated the birthday of Dhoni, Wimbledon joined the celebrations as they took to Facebook to share an image of Dhoni from his appearance at the Grand Slam event last year abd captioned it: “Happy Birthday to a true legend and #Wimbledon fan, MS Dhoni.”

Wimbledon's post on MS Dhoni

Dhoni was present last year in July along with another India cricket legend in Sunil Gavaskar as the two watched the quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz which was a entertaining five-setter tie.

Wimbledon this year has been a rain-truncated affair on the first two days with umpteen matches getting cancelled and suspended and organisers struggling to get the first rounds going. Friday will once again witness matches from two different rounds with likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek in action.

