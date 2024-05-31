Novak Djokovic makes 'hindrance' argument after being heckled by French Open fan during second-round match

The French Open 2024 is turning out to be a chaotic Grand Slam event this year. The organisers have been left scratching their heads over how to deal with the constant rain. Meanwhile, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also banned the consumption of wine and beer in the stands after David Goffin accused a fan of spitting gum at him. Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return.(AFP)

Controversy didn't spare Novak Djokovic too, and the Serbian was caught in the middle of it. He was left reeling with anger at a heckling fan, as the person called 'out' while he was chasing down a drop shot. The Serbian complained to the chair umpire, which led to jeers and boos from the crowd. The incident occurred when he was leading 5-4 in the first set.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Responding to the jeers, Djokovic simply smiled back at the crowd and clinched the first set 6-4 against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, followed by claiming 6-1 6-2 in the second and third sets.

Speaking after the match, Djokovic said, "He shouted actually a few words during the rally. He was there in the first row, and he started from the beginning of the match."

"He went on several times, which was fine, supporting my opponent, but I thought that this was a bit of a hindrance as he was so close and then, as I was about to hit the ball, he was shouting. So that's what I asked the chair umpire, but he explained that he cannot call that a hindrance.

"Look, they are very passionate fans. At times they are not easy and I have been having some love affairs with the fans here. I have experienced both sides," he added.

Djokovic is now scheduled to face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round, on Saturday. Musetti is in good form and beat Gael Monfils in the second round, 7-5 6-1 6-4.