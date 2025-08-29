Novak Djokovic to face Cameron Norrie at US Open: All on their 2023 controversy

Novak Djokovic is all set to square off against Cameron Norrie in the third round of the US Open this Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Amid the anticipation of the match, a heated moment from Djokovic and Norrie’s 2023 Italian Open match has emerged into the spotlight once again. Novak Djokovic had accused Cameron Norrie of unsporting behavior in 2023.(AP)

Djokovic had accused Norrie of unsporting behavior at the 2023 Italian Open. During the second set of their fourth-round game, Djokovic turned his back and retraced his steps to the baseline. However, Norrie, by accident, smashed the tennis ball into Djokovic’s legs. He quickly apologized to the Serbian legend, The Guardian reported.

Novak Djokovic criticized Cameron Norrie’s on-court behavior

While Djokovic won the game 6-3, 6-4, he later slammed Norrie’s actions to the press.

“I did watch the replay when he hit me. Maybe you could say he didn’t hit me deliberately. I don’t know if he saw me. I mean, peripheralically (sic) you can always see where the player is positioned on the court,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian Sport.

Djokovic added that the ball was “super slow” when he “turned around”, thinking the point was over for him.

Although Djokovic said he had a good off-court relationship with Norrie, a “combination of things” about the British tennis player upset him during their 2023 match.

Djokovic said he was annoyed that Norrie was allowed to “take a medical timeout”, “hit a player”, and say “‘c’mon’ in the face” time and again.

Norrie's reply to Djokovic: ‘I didn’t see him’

Following the accusations by Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie repeated that the incident was entirely unintentional. He said he apologized to Djokovic “straightaway.”

“I looked up and hit the ball down low. I didn't see him turn and concede the point,” Norrie had argued in his defense, as per The Mirror.

Norrie added that he crucially wanted to win the match. He said he wanted to “play my best” against one of the best tennis players in the world.

"I didn't think I was in his face at all,” Norrie said, adding it was a “regular” game for him.

