Novak Djokovic raises bizarre US Open complaint, but organisers won’t act, leaving Serb no choice

Novak Djokovic has filed a bizarre complaint with the US Open after he reached the third round of the tournament on Wednesday. But much to his dismay, the organisers will likely ignore it, as they cannot act on it. Djokovic overcame physical difficulties to take down Learner Tien in straight sets in the US Open first round, before scripting a come-from-behind win against Zachary Svajda in the second round. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Zachary Svajda of the U.S.(REUTERS)

Djokovic, whose last Grand Slam win came in New York in 2023 and remains his search for the unprecedented 25th major, will next face Cameron Norrie in the third round on Friday. While the Serb has made an impressive start to his campaign in the US Open, one aspect has troubled him over the last few days in the Big Apple. Following his win against Svajda, Djokovic complained about the 'stench' of cannabis wafting around the grounds.

"You can definitely feel it, it's not like you can't," said Djokovic. "Actually, you feel it more than anywhere else! Some people are more bothered, some less.

"I'm not a fan of that smell either, actually, stench. But it's allowed here, and somehow you just have to accept it the way it is. You feel it everywhere, from practice to the match… that's just how it is."

Djokovic knows that he has to accept the condition and carry on his campaign, as the US Open bosses are powerless to act on it. Under New York State law, adults aged 21 and over are legally permitted to possess up to 3 ounces (approximately 85 grams) of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (such as oils or edibles) for personal use. Hence, the USTA (United States Tennis Association) and US Open organisers have no authority to regulate the presence of cannabis outside the venue. Although the USTA have a strict no-smoking policy, there have been increasing instances of marijuana odours drifting into the tournament grounds.

Djokovic is not the only player to have raised an issue over it. Earlier, Casper Ruud, who lost in the second round, admitted being frustrated during last week's mixed doubles tournament.

He said: "For me, this is the worst thing about New York. The smell is everywhere, even here on the courts. We have to accept it but it's not my favourite smell.

"It's quite annoying to be playing, tired, and just metres away someone is smoking marijuana. We can't do anything about it unless the law is reversed, but I have strong doubts that will happen."