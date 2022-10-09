Home / Sports / Tennis / Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Astana Open Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, Astana Open Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

Published on Oct 09, 2022

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Astana Open Final Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming, match details and venue.

By HT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic reached his second straight final since return to tour after Daniil Medvedev retired from their semi-final match on Saturday in Astana Open at the end of a dramatic second set tie-break. Djokovic, who won his 89th tour-level title at the Tel Aviv event last week, will now be gunning for his 90th when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Andrey Rublev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Serb dominates the head-to-head tie against the Greek, winning seven of their nine ATP meetings. The last time Tsitsipas managed to beat the former world no.1 was in 2019 Shanghai Masters.

ALSO READ: Watch: Novak Djokovic left baffled as Daniil Medvedev retires suddenly after losing tie-break in Astana Open semi-final

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match will take place at 8:00 PM IST, October 9, Sunday.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match will be taking place in Astana's National Tennis Center.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match be aired live on television in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Discovery.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match be live streamed in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Astana Open final match will be live streamed in India via Tennis TV.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
