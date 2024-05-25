Rafael Nadal responds to speculations on playing final French Open of his career: 'I don't want to close the door'

Over the last 12 months, Rafael Nadal has hinted or indicated in many ways that 2024 will be his final year in professional tennis. And if that was not enough, Nadal was given an emotional send-off at the Madrid Masters before being defeated in the second round in Rome. In addition to dodging hip injuries over the last two seasons, speculations are rife that Nadal is certain to make his final French Open appearance this year before he bids adieu to the sport. But the Spaniard isn't quite ready to say goodbye to the most "magical place" in his career. Spain's Rafael Nadal during the press conference (REUTERS)

Nadal headed to Paris on the back of just five wins since his return to action in Barcelona, yet he seemed unfazed over his chances at the Roland Garros even amid rising talks over his possible retirement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Saturday, ahead of the match against world No. 4 Alexander Zverev in round one of the 2024 tournament, Nadal addressed the speculations on his final French Open appearance, saying that while there is a huge chance it could happen, he isn't 100 per cent sure about closing the door on the most successful tournament of his career.

“Honestly, no? I am improving in different ways. I have less limitations that three, four weeks ago, without a doubt. And in terms if this is going to be my last Roland Garros, it's a long answer, but I think I need to answer that, because we're gonna avoid future questions since the beginning so I'm gonna do it," said the 22-time Major champion.

“It's a big, big chance that going to be my last Roland Garros, but if I have to tell you it's 100% my last Roland Garros, sorry, but I will not, because I cannot predict what's going on. I hope you understand.

"Myself, I have been going through a long process of recovery with a very difficult injury, almost two years of suffering, a recovering process that seems like I feel better now. I am not a guy that reacts because I lost there or I lost in the other place, no? Reacts about my personal feelings, and my personal feelings are better now than one month and a half ago, without a doubt. So in some way I don't want to close 100% the door."

Nadal has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles on Parisian clay, comprising 112 match wins and just three losses.

“In some way this place is magical for me, no? So happened a lot of times things that was difficult to imagine. So if, in the bottom of my heart, I don't have any hope to have success here and to create a beautiful thing this year, I will not be here in front of you guys. So I still having the motivation and a small, but at least is a small hope to play well,” he added.

Nadal will face Zverev on Monday afternoon on Court Philippe Chatrier to kick off his campaign. Nadal is in the same half of the draw as defending champions Novak Djokovic.