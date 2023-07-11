Nadal's uncle highlights unfair Djokovic advantage in Rafa vs Novak comparison as Serb aims Wimbledon record

When Novak Djokovic lifted his third French Open title last month to create a new Grand Slam record in men's singles tennis in Open Era, surpassing an injured Rafael Nadal, who had missed the tournament, world tennis was left divided. Most opined that the win marked the end of the long-standing GOAT debate while few felt that it was still to continue for the passionate fans who would now dwell into the intricate stats to identify their favourite. Toni Nadal, Rafa's uncle, sided with Roger Federer and his nephew in the GOAT debate before highlighting a major advantage that has favoured Djokovic in his career. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 9 Live Updates)

Novak Djokovic stands on verge of consolidating his Grand Slam lead over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Clay tennis, Toni explained that when the debate on who has been the better player dwells into the intricate details like playing the more difficult matches or winning more titles, it tends to give rise to various opinions. However, he did stress on the fact that had Nadal not had an injury-laden career, then he would have been the player with more titles.

He said: "I think Federer and Nadal have transcended their sport more than Djokovic. And Federer has transcended more into his sport than anyone. When it comes to cataloguing people who is the best… we would have to establish clear standards that are always a bit debatable, because who is the best, the one with the world record or the one who wins the Olympics?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Don't know. I think the one who has managed to play at a better level and do more difficult things is Federer, the one who has won the most is Djokovic and if we told Rafael everything he hasn't played due to injury, he probably would have won more than the others."

Djokovic ahead in Big Titles race

After every Slam, ATP takes out a list of 'Big Titles' won which includes majors, ATP Finals, Olympic medals and Masters 1000. Djokovic stands atop with 67 such titles, which includes 23 Grand Slams, six Finals and 38 Masters titles. Nadal, standing second with 59 Big Titles, has one less Slam, two less Masters 1000 trophies and one Olympic gold to show. Federer stands third with 54 trophies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the difference in major titles won, Toni feels that Rafa is better than Djokovic as he highlighted the advantage of surface that the Serb got during his career as opposed to the Spaniard, who has been a clay-court specialist.

"Well, Djokovic is better because he has won more titles than Rafael. If Djokovic is 23... Although we are going to establish a series of things: we live on a circuit where we always play on a hard court. My nephew always plays three Grand Slams on the surface that is not going well for him and one on the surface that is going well for him," he said.

"He has played all the Masters always on the surface that is not going well for him. In the world of sport, the leader can unbalance the balance to one side or the other. Who wins the Tour de France? If the leader puts mountain, he will win it by a type of runner and if he puts a time trial he will win it by another type of runner."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Djokovic has made the most of Rafa's absence at Roland Garros to break his Grand Slam record and now stand on the verge of scripting Open Era tennis history with a 24th major as he stands three wins away from a recird-equalling eighth Wimbledon haul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON