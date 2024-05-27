Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open Live Updates: Rafa looks for hope, belief and more on Roland Garros return

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Live Updates: In what still remains speculated to be his final French Open appearance, a 14-time champion on the Parisian clay, Rafael Nadal, will face the brutal task of avoiding it all ending in a first-round exit when he plays Alexander Zverev on Court Philippe Chatrier. Nadal had earlier hinted that 2024 could be his final year in professional tennis. He was also given a warm send-off in the Madrid Masters, all hinting that the French Open this year could be his last. But upon arrival in Paris, he took to the press conference on Sunday to clarify that he is not yet ready to say goodbye to the most "magical place" in his career, thus leaving the door open for an appearance in 2025....Read More

Nadal had missed last year's French Open tournament in addition to most of the 2023 season owing to his recovery from a hip injury incurred during the Australian Open in January. And hence, he would be raring to make the most of his return on Roland Garros, as will his fans, but standing in his way is fourth-seeded German Zverev, fresh from his triumph at the Italian Open.

The meeting today afternoon is likely to bring back contrasting memories for both players of the last time they met on the ATP tour, in the French Open semifinal in 2022. Zverev, who lost a closely-contested opening set 6-7, was forced to retire during the second set tie-break after he had twisted his ankle. While Zverev underwent surgery later and missed the rest of the calendar year, Nadal went on to win the French Open that year. The German, however, did make a strong return in Paris last year when he made his third consecutive French Open semi-final.

With Novak Djokovic struggling with form and the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz returning from their respective injuries, Zverev might fancy his chances of a maiden career Slam in French Open this year, but will have to outsmart the legendary Nadal in round one, even though the Spaniard has only looked a pale shadow of himself in his recent comeback.

After dodging another hip injury incurred earlier this year, he returned to the clay season in Barcelona and played eight matches thereafter across three tournaments. While he incurred a round-two exit in Barcelona and Rome, he made the pre-quarters in Madrid.

Others in Day 2 action include world No. 2 Sinner, who is slated for a return to court after sitting out the Italian Open following a hip injury at the Madrid Open, and takes on American Christopher Eubanks. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek begins her title defence against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean. The Polish world number one comes to Paris after winning titles in Madrid and Rome. American third seed Coco Gauff plays 21-year-old qualifier Julia Avdeeva, with the Russian making her Grand Slam debut.

For the Indian fans, Sumit Nagal will be in action against 18th seed Karen Khachanov.