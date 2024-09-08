Roger Federer makes US Open appearance in style, fans go gaga over viral credential photograph

One of the greatest players in tennis history, Roger Federer made a stylish return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The US Open has played host to plenty of celebrities every year, and this year has been similar. Other than Federer, even the likes of Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams have been spotted watching matches. Roger Federer reacts during the US Open.(Getty Images via AFP)

During his playing career, Federer was known for his classy approach and his return to US Open this year saw him maintain that vibe. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a photo of Federer's US Open credential identity card, where he could be seen wearing a white tuxedo and a black bow tie.

Reacting to his credential card, many fans joked that it perfectly reflected his personality and aura.

During his glittering career, Federer won the US Open five times (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008). He also won the Australian Open six times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open once (2009) and the Wimbledon eight times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017).

He was ranked world no. 1 in singles by the ATP for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. He also finished as the year-end No. 1 five times. During his career, he won 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour, which is the second most of all time, and also consists of 20 major titles and six year-end championships.

He led the Swiss Davis Cup team to their first title in 2013, and also clinched Olympics doubles gold at Beijing 2008. At the 2018 Australian Open, he also became the first man to win 20 major singles titles and also became the oldest ATP world no. 1 at that time, at 36-years-old. He retired from professional tennis after the Laver Cup in September 2022.