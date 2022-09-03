Roger Federer's priceless message to Serena Williams after emotional US Open exit: 'Please return to tennis'

Like tennis fans across the globe, Roger Federer too isn't ready for Serena Williams to bid adieu to the sport as he left a priceless message for the tennis icon in a video posted by the ATP shortly after her emotional US Open 2022 exit on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Serena has been the cynosure of the final Grand Slam event of 2022. Heading into the tournament she hinted that it would be her final appearance on court as a player as he looks to "evolve" from the sport. And in her three-match appearance, where she beat Danka Kovinic and No 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in her first two rounds, Serena gave fans a glimpse of her dominating best as she rolled back the years. However, on Saturday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner fell to Ajla Tomljanovic in a three-set tie on Arthur Ashe hence making an exit from the US Open.

ALSO READ: Andy Murray makes Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic statement after US Open loss: 'It's been difficult six years for me'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moments after Serena bid adieu to the fans at Arthur Ashe and to the tennis fraternity, legends of the spot took to social media to post messages for the American. Federer was among them, whose message was posted on ATP social-media pages with the caption, "Swiss Maestro Serena #ThankYouSerena."

"I know it's probably with mixed feelings you're leaving this wonderful sport that has given you everything and more. I wish you all the best with your family. I think back at '99 at the US Open when you played Martina Hingis, I stayed up late to watch you battle it out as that was the beginning to your incredible career that you've had ever since.

"I think the future is going to be wonderful for you. I'm sure it is. Please return to tennis. The tennis community and family will always welcome you with open arms and always be happy to see you again, so please return.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For now enjoy this moment, enjoy the US Open, enjoy everything that's coming this next couple of weeks even though it might be hard for you. But I'm thinking of you and all my respect. I wish you all the very best for your future. Take care Serena."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 23-time Slam winner was given a standing ovation from Arthur Ashe crowd at the end of the match as she struggled to hold back tears in her on-court interview.

"Oh my God! Thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried. Ajla just played a little bit better. Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching. Thanks, Mom. Oh, my God," she said. “Just I thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side for so many years, decades. Oh, my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I'm really grateful for them. Oh, my God. These are happy tears, I guess. And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON