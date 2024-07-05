Roger Federer, Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic pay tribute as Andy Murray's Wimbledon farewell begins

Roger Federer, Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic featured in a tribute video while iconic presenter Sue Barker came briefly out of retirement as Andy Murray's Wimbledon farewell got off to an emotional start on Centre Court. Murray, who had earlier pulled out of the singles draw, paired up with his brother Jamie in doubles and lost in the first round to Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata 6-7, 4-6. Murray's last act at Wimbledon will be in the mixed doubles with 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu(REUTERS)

But the match itself ended up being a sideshow on the day due to the scenes that followed, with Barker returning to Centre Court and Murray tearing up, along with most present in the stands at Centre Court. Djokovic himself was among the spectators before his second-round win against Brit Jacob Fearnley in four sets.

“The match itself, it was tough, physically. It was hard for me. ... I was fortunate I was even able to get on the court to play,” said Murray, who had surgery to remove a cyst from his spine less than two weeks ago, forcing him to withdraw from singles.

“It was pretty emotional,” Murray said about the postmatch tribute. “Watching the video was nice, but hard as well, for me. Because you know it's coming to the end of something that you absolutely loved doing for such a long time. So that was difficult.”

A tribute video was shown, and tweeted out, by The Championships for Murray. “Sometimes,” Djokovic said during the four-minute video, “it looked like you against the world.” Then it was Federer's turn to say: “But you were never alone. Because while you carried your own dreams, you also carried theirs,” referring to Murray's many fans.

'I can't play to the level I want to anymore'

Despite the long and prolific careers that both Jamie and Andy have enjoyed, this is the first time that they paired up at the All England Club. It was also the first time a men’s doubles first-round match was played in the event’s main stadium in nearly 30 years, a fitting way for him to begin to say goodbye — and for his many fans to offer their thanks and well wishes, too.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Scotland, has said he will head into retirement after playing at the All England Club, where he is also entered in mixed doubles with 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu, and the Paris Olympics, which begin later this month. “I'm ready to finish playing,” Murray said, “because I can't play to the level I want to anymore."