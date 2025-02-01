Roger Federer, wife Mirka party in style with David Beckham, Thierry Henry; photos go viral

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are the ultimate power couple, and they once again proved it during the birthday party of Thierry Henry’s longtime partner Andrea Rajacic. Other than Federer and Mirka, there were other high-profile guests too like David Beckham, Hollywood director Guy Ritchie. Roger Federer, Mirka attended Thierry Henry’s partner's birthday party.

Federer donned a velvet burgundy suit, paired with an exquisite white shirt. Meanwhile, Mirka caught everyone’s attention with a pink and silver sequined dress, topping it off with a bold pink lipstick and wavy hair.

Viral photos of Roger Federer, Mirka partying with Thierry Henry, David Beckham

Taking to Instagram, Henry posted some photos with his guests and captioned it as, “Such a fun night celebrating @andrearajacic birthday with the crew.”

Federer and Henry are known to be friends. In an interview with BBC Sport in the past, he said, “The Arsenal jerseys, they had just received shortly before from Thierry Henry who is a good friend of mine, we’ve been on vacation together. He’s a really good friend of ours.”

“And he was the one that gave us the Arsenal jerseys. So here they walk through the door in their Arsenal kits. I know that Thierry, he doesn’t know about it. I know he will when he sees the film and be like, ‘Oh this is so... those are the shirts, it’s so, so good.’ So that's how it all came about,” he revealed.

Federer and Mirka first met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She is a former tennis player, but retired from the tour in 2002 due to a foot injury. The pair married in 2009, and in the same year, she gave birth to identical twin boys. They had another pair of twins in 2014, this time fraternal twin boys. The pair own a property in Dubai, and also have two homes in Switzerland.

Speaking about their chemistry, Federer once said, “We met at the Sydney Games, when I hadn't won a title yet, so she has been with me almost every step of the way. She has helped me a lot during difficult times and she has played a very important role in keeping me motivated. She also taught me what discipline is, because she is incredibly disciplined; I was more the player, the artist, if you will, and I needed guidance in that aspect.”