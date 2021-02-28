IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery
India's Sania Mirza in action at the 2020 Hobart International. (Getty Images)
India's Sania Mirza in action at the 2020 Hobart International. (Getty Images)
tennis

Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery

  • India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:41 PM IST

Sania Mirza has watched a lot of tennis lately, following the Australian Open on TV. “More than I’ve watched in a while,” she says with a chuckle. Time to play now.

Returning to the professional tour after the pandemic-induced break and having herself recovered from Covid-19 in January, Mirza will play the WTA Qatar Total Open in Doha starting on Monday. Using her protected ranking of world No. 9 to get into the tournament, the Indian will partner 40th-ranked Andreja Klepac of Slovenia. They will open their campaign against Kichenok twins Lyudmyla and Nadiia of Ukraine.

Getting back to tennis in January 2020 after a two-year maternity break, the six-time Grand Slam doubles and mixed champion won her first tournament on return at Hobart International. The pandemic forced the season to be suspended a couple of months later, forcing Mirza to bide her time again. In this chat, the 34-year-old former world No. 1 talks about the physical and mental toll the virus has taken, what she expects from her latest comeback and why the Tokyo Olympics remains a motivating factor.

Excerpts:

How are you feeling health wise now?

I’m feeling fine now. It took me a couple of weeks to get back. I didn’t have major symptoms but I was still feeling pretty tired post Covid, feeling like I was catching my breath and stuff like that. You don’t actually realise what it is doing to your body even if you don’t have any symptoms. I got back to the gym 10 days after I recovered. The first couple of days were tougher than normal. I did a couple of hour-long runs just to test myself, and I actually felt OK. I then gradually got back to full training - working out for a couple of hours and playing tennis for two-and-a-half hours daily.

How challenging was the period mentally?

When I had Covid it was pretty hard. Shoaib (Malik, her cricketer husband) was in a different country when I tested positive, and I immediately had to isolate. My son (Izhaan, 2) was with me in Dubai; my parents or nobody else were there. The nanny also tested positive a couple of days later. So Izhaan was all alone, and my sister had to fly down overnight. It’s the uncertainty of it which is really scary. Nobody really knows how your body is going to react - you feel like you’re getting better and then the next morning you feel really sick. But for me, that one night where Izhaan had to be alone with a house help that he hadn’t been around with for a long time was really hard, even though we were in the same apartment. It’s been tough on him as well. He didn’t see me for 11 days. Since then, he has been clinging to me. It’s almost like he feels I’m going to leave again!

Do you feel ready to compete again on the tour, physically and tennis-wise?

Yes. I’ve been training for more than three weeks now, and I feel alright. But I don’t think we can expect a miracle where I go on the court and win the first tournament back again! (laughs) I mean, it may happen, but I think the chances are lesser this time. It’ll take me a few weeks to get back into it, tennis-wise. But generally, I feel like I’m hitting the ball well.

You’ve made many comebacks from injuries and also after becoming a mother. What are you looking to get from this one?

Look, I’m not thinking on the lines of “this is what I want to achieve”. Of course, the point of coming back is that I feel like I have a high level of tennis left in me. That was apparent when I came back last year and won the first tournament. So I still have it in me to win tournaments at that level. Physically if I’m able to stay away from injuries, I believe there’s still some tennis in me.

And the (Tokyo) Olympics is something that is at the back of my mind. The last Olympics we came really close to winning the medal (Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost the mixed doubles bronze medal match in Rio). When I close the chapter of my book, so to say, the only thing I’d say is I’m missing an Olympic medal from everything that I was able to achieve. So if I can give myself another shot at it, I will be really proud.

So the Olympics still remain a motivation for you at this stage of your career?

My aim is to try and get better every day. It’s not about this tournament or that. Can I be better than being No. 1 in the world? I don’t know. I don’t know if I can get back to that level again. But I have to try. More than ever now, especially after I made the comeback last year, won the tournament and then tore my calf; I felt it was a bit anticlimactic for me. But I thought if I’m still able to represent India at this level for a couple of years, then why not? And my son gives me that motivation. He inspires me.

The last break came when you were restarting on the tour. Is it more challenging to find rhythm again from scratch in such stop-start scenarios?

Hundred per cent. I had worked really hard to get myself back in that playing position, get strong and be good at that level again. Then the whole world stopped, so I can’t make it only about myself. But I did feel quite affected because now it’s been a whole year again and I haven’t been able to play because of more issues than one. I have to be a mother as well now, not just an athlete. I have to think about how do I travel with him, how do I take him into bubbles and many such things. But hopefully we can get back to normal as soon as possible.

So, will you be comfortable with Australian Open-like quarantine situations going ahead, if that is case in Tokyo as well?

I can’t talk about what’s going to happen in five months. But I wasn’t comfortable with it in Australia, which was one of the reasons I decided to not go in the first place. My son is two, and it’s difficult for me to confine him to one room over two weeks. But I don’t know; in five months Izhaan will be a bit older, so maybe we can figure a few things out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sania mirza tokyo olympics 2021
Close
India's Sania Mirza in action at the 2020 Hobart International. (Getty Images)
India's Sania Mirza in action at the 2020 Hobart International. (Getty Images)
tennis

Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Popyrin of Australia holds the winner's trophy. (Getty Images)
Alexei Popyrin of Australia holds the winner's trophy. (Getty Images)
tennis

Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik his fourth defeat in a final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of parents had recently approached the All India Tennis Association (AITA), requesting it to stop over-aged players from competing in lower age categories.(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
A group of parents had recently approached the All India Tennis Association (AITA), requesting it to stop over-aged players from competing in lower age categories.(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
tennis

AITA asks age fraud suspects to produce TW3 tests ahead of Nationals

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:35 PM IST
A group of parents had recently approached the All India Tennis Association (AITA), requesting it to stop over-aged players from competing in lower age categories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action.(REUTERS)
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action.(REUTERS)
tennis

French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final

AP, Adelaide
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gilles Simon(Twitter)
Gilles Simon(Twitter)
tennis

French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their women's singles semi-final match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on February 26, 2021. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP)(AFP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their women's singles semi-final match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on February 26, 2021. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP)(AFP)
tennis

French Open champion Iga Swiatek into WTA Adelaide final

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The fifth-seeded Swiatek will next play the winner of the semifinal between second-seeded Belinda Bencic and 16-year-old American Coco Gauff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Russia’s Daniil Medvedev speaks to the crowd holding the runners up trophy after losing his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Russia’s Daniil Medvedev speaks to the crowd holding the runners up trophy after losing his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Medvedev gets another shot at No.2 ranking after Nadal pullout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Medvedev rose to a career high third in the ATP rankings on Monday after finishing runner-up to world number one Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. He would have moved above Nadal had he beaten the Serbian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Argentina's former tennis world number three David Nalbandian
Argentina's former tennis world number three David Nalbandian
tennis

Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three' - Nalbandian

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:59 PM IST
The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coco Gauff of the US (AFP)
Coco Gauff of the US (AFP)
tennis

Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. She and Rogers had an extended rally in the ninth game of the third set, which Gauff won after setting up game point with a cross-court return.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • Barty has stayed at No. 1 in the rankings despite not having played much at all in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Coco Gauff: File Photo(AP)
United States' Coco Gauff: File Photo(AP)
tennis

Coco Gauff advances to Adelaide International quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Andy Murray.(REUTERS)
Britain's Andy Murray.(REUTERS)
tennis

Murray loses 1st ATP Tour match in 4 months in straight sets

AP, Montpellier
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
tennis

Why Medvedev is the anti-hero tennis needs

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • The supremely gifted Russian is the perfect candidate to give the sport a big dose of what it has missed since the days of John McEnroe–a shot of spice amid the overload of syrup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Halep did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac