Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Indian pair breaks back, takes lead in 1st set
Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Sania Mirza, who is India's greatest women's tennis player, has teamed up with veteran Rohan Bopanna for her Grand Slam swansong at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday. Sania is eyeing a fairytale farewell from Grand Slam tennis as the Indian icon has reached the mixed doubles final with Bopanna in the 2023 edition of the Australian Open. The Indian duo of Sania and Rohan are set to cross swords with the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. The Indian pair has entered the summit clash after outclassing third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 27, 2023 06:59 AM IST
Australian Open final Live Score: Bopanna is back!
He made a couple of errors at the start of the match with his forehand and overhead hits. But he is finally back. Holds serve to love to give the Indian pair a lead in the final.
Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna* 3-2 Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos
Jan 27, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Indian pair break back
Little bit of luck for Mirza. The backhand return to Stefani's serve hits the net cord, deceives Matos, and gives a point to the Indian. Break Point opportunity. And they level the score.
Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna 2-2 *Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos
Jan 27, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Indian pair holds serve
The Indian pair took time to settle in but they finally managed to hold serve. Couple of errors, some nervy shots despite the right moves. But they will take the positives
Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna* 1-2 Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos
Jan 27, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Australian Open Final Live Updates: Brazilians have an early lead
Another error from the Bopanna racquet and Indian pair are down in the opening set.
Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna 0-2 *Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos
Jan 27, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Australian Open mixed doubles final: Bopanna kicks off the proceedings
Bopanna kicks off the proceedings with his serve. A forehand error from the 42-year-old sees the score level at 30-all before Sania's volley puts the Indian pair ahead 40-30. Brazilian level the score before a forehand from Bopanna sails over the baseline. The Indian pair gets broken at the start of the match.
Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna* 0-1 Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos
Jan 27, 2023 06:42 AM IST
Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: And so it begins!
The 2023 Australian Open mixed doubles final gets underway at the Rod Laver Arena. It's the first match for the day which will also witness two women's doubles semis and two semi-final matches in men's singles.
Jan 27, 2023 06:35 AM IST
Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Sania and Bopanna make their way into the Rod Laver Arena
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna make their way into the Rod Laver Arena. One final time for Sania in the grandest stage of all.
Jan 27, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Australian Open Live Score: On Stefani-Matos pair
Hailing from the football mad South American nation, the unseeded Brazilian duo Luisa Stefani (25) and Rafael Matos (27) will be eyeing their maiden major in their maiden Grand Slam final of their career.
Jan 27, 2023 06:16 AM IST
Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna's Grand Slam resume
Men's Doubles: 2010 US Open final
Mixed Doubles: 2018 and 2023 Australian Open final, 2017 French Open
Jan 27, 2023 06:12 AM IST
Australian Open 2023 Live Score: How Sania-Bopanna reached the final?
After two straight wins in the first two rounds, the Indian pair received a walkover in the quarters. Their toughest test came in the semis where they faced third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupsk. Sania and Bopanna overcame the hurdle with a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 win in an hour and 52 minutes to reach the final.
Jan 27, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Australian Open Final Live Updates: Sania on her pairing with Bopanna
"It's my last Slam and it's so special to play with Rohan. He was my first mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and today I'm 36 and he is 42 and we are still playing, we have a solid relationship," Sania said after their win in the semis.
Jan 27, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Australian Open mixed doubles final Live: Sania's Grand Slam resume
Women's Doubles: 2015 Wimbledon and US Open, 2016 Australian Open
Mixed Doubles: 2009 Australian Open, 2012 French Open, 2014 US Open
Jan 27, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Australian Open final Live Score: A fitting farewell awaits!
2022 was supposed to be Sania's final season on tour having announced retirement earlier last year. This Australian Open was never part of her schedule. But an injury in August postponed her retirement plans to February 2023, hence making 2023 Australian Open her final Grand Slam appearance. Entering the major, where she had won her first Grand Slam title back in 2009 in the mixed doubles category, as an unseeded pair alongside Rohan Bopanna, Sania has battled her way through to give herself a chance of completing a fairytale run in Melbourne.
Jan 27, 2023 01:53 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Sania Mirza is eyeing her seventh major title as the veteran Indian tennis player has reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne. The unseeded Indian pair had upstaged Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in an epic semi-final match that lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.