Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Indian pair breaks back, takes lead in 1st set

Sania-Bopanna vs Stefani-Matos, Australian Open 2023 Final Live Score: Sania Mirza, who is India's greatest women's tennis player, has teamed up with veteran Rohan Bopanna for her Grand Slam swansong at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday. Sania is eyeing a fairytale farewell from Grand Slam tennis as the Indian icon has reached the mixed doubles final with Bopanna in the 2023 edition of the Australian Open. The Indian duo of Sania and Rohan are set to cross swords with the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. The Indian pair has entered the summit clash after outclassing third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON