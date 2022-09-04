Serena Williams hints at retirement U-turn with Australian Open statement: 'Obviously I’m still capable...'

Serena Williams made an emotional exit from US Open 2022 on Saturday after a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in her third-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium in what was her final on-court appearance. Serena thanked the crowd and her family after the defeat as she wiped away her tears. But it seems, Serena isn't quite ready to say goodbye to tennis. Later in the post-match press conference, the American tennis icon hinted at a return with a statement on Australian Open.

Weeks before her US Open appearance, Serena had revealed in an interview that she is ready to “evolve away from tennis”, stating that US Open, where she had lifted her very first major back in 1999, would be her final appearance. Through the first two wins, Serena gave a glimpse of her vintage self, which left many experts thinking if this could end up as a fairytale win for the legend in her final tournament. But she eventually went down in a three-set thriller to world no. 46. And moments after the loss, Serena teased the possibility of a comeback.

When asked if she would consider playing another tournament, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said, "I don’t know. I’m not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though.”

“It takes a lot of work to get here,” she said of her level. “Obviously I’m still capable but it takes a lot more than that. I’m ready to be a mum, explore a different version of Serena.”

Earlier in the on-court interview with Mary Jo Fernandez post her defeat, she had remained tight-lipped over the possibility that US Open would be her final appearance.

“I mean, I'm literally playing my way into this and getting better. I should have started sooner this year! I don't think so, but you never know. I don't know," she had said.

