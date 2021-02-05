IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup
Tennis - Yarra Valley Classic - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her quarter final match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Yarra Valley Classic - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her quarter final match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup

The 23-time Grand Slam champion got to try something new Friday, too, needing a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and set up a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty in the Yarra River Classic.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Most things about this week leading into a major are different for Serena Williams.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion got to try something new Friday, too, needing a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and set up a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty in the Yarra River Classic.

“I felt good to get through that in a tiebreaker," Williams said. “Definitely different."

Even more different is that Williams doesn't usually play in the week before a major.

That's been the theme for this Australian Open, which was delayed three weeks so that all players and their entourages could spend 14 days in hotel quarantine under the strict regulations in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day after all matches in six tournaments were postponed so that 160 players could isolate and undergo testing because a worker at a quarantined hotel returned a positive test, there were 70 matches on the order of play as organizers tried to cram all scheduled lead-in matches into three days. The Australian Open starts Monday.

Barty also got her first taste of the modified scoring system introduced to shorten matches in a disrupted schedule, dominating a match tiebreaker to beat Shelby Rogers 7-5, 2-6, 10-4.

In a reverse of the result of last year's Australian Open final, Garbine Muguruza beat Sofia Kenin 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. Kenin beat Muguruza in the 2020 final in three sets, including by 6-2 scores in the final two sets.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley did a radio interview before play started and announced that 507 people with connections to the tournament quarantine hub test had been tested and 495 had already returned negative tests for the coronavirus. He said results for 12 people were pending.

Play was halted as a precaution after a quarantine worker tested positive this week, days after his last shift at the hotel, and all players and tournament-related people at the Grand Hyatt were regarded as casual contacts. State health authorities on Friday said there were no further cases of community transmission in the previous 24 hours..

To speed things up a little, 17 courts were being used and women's matches were reduced to two regular sets with a 10-point match tiebreaker if required.

Barty opened proceedings on Margaret Court Arena and after some up-and-down form in the first two sets, she raced to a 6-1 lead in the match tiebreaker and finished the tiebreaker off in 12 minutes.

“A bit of an unusual scoring system for us," Barty said. “Happy to get through and have another chance tomorrow."

“It’s the challenge, regardless of what conditions you’re dealt with," she said of the situation so close to the year's first major.

AZARENKA ADVANCES

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 1-6, 11-9 to advance at the Grampians Trophy, an event staged for the players forced into hard lockdown during the quarantine.

Sorana Cirstea upset Belinda Bencic, the highest-ranked player in the tournament, 7-5, 6-2 before a clap of thunder and a rain shower suspended play on outside courts.

SPAIN INTO SEMIS

Pablo Carreno Busta clinched Spain a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Michail Pervolarakis in the opening singles match against Greece. The win ensured Spain had enough points to top Group B, which also includes Australia.

No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal was skipping the encounter against Greece to give his sore back more time to rest, leaving No. 16-ranked Carreno Busta and No. 13-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut again to fill the singles spots.

“I knew we needed this point," Carreno Busta said in his on-court interview. “With this victory, we are into the semifinals, so it was very important to us.”

Greece rallied for 2-1 win over Spain, with Stefanos Tsitsipas beating Roberto Bautista 7-5, 7-5 and then combining with Pervolarakis in the deciding doubles match — which lasted only one game before the Spanish pair retired.

In other ATP Cup matches, defending champion Serbia and Germany were 1-1 after Novak Djokovic edged Alexander Zverev in the second singles match. The winner of the doubles will finish atop Group A and reach the semifinals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serena williams ash barty australian open 2021
app
Close
Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)
tennis

All players negative after Australian Open coronavirus scare: organisers

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
"All tests conducted on AO quarantine participants yesterday have returned negative results," said a tweet on the tournament's official Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios takes a break during his match against Croatia's Borna Coric during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios takes a break during his match against Croatia's Borna Coric during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
tennis

Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River Open

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Kyrgios' problems began early on Friday as he struggled with a left knee issue and needed treatment midway through the match at the Australian Open warm-up event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
tennis

Wimbledon eyeing reduced-capacity crowd in June

AP, Wimbledon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The club previously announced that the tournament, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, would go ahead with or without fans. The three options are full capacity, reduced capacity or no fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Rafael Nadal.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Rafael Nadal.(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal continues to struggle with back problem ahead of Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Nadal pulled out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday with a lower back problem and, despite some improvement, said he was still far away from the level required to play at the year's first Grand Slam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021 A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an Australian Open logo in Melbourne Park. Play on Thursday was cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021 A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an Australian Open logo in Melbourne Park. Play on Thursday was cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Testing times: Organizers say Aussie Open will start on time

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Six tuneup tournaments were suspended for a day so that 507 people connected with the Australian Open could be tested for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis star Rafael Nadal of Spain practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis star Rafael Nadal of Spain practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File photo(REUTERS)
tennis

With history in sight, Nadal seeks to scratch 12-year itch in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:24 PM IST
With Nadal having swept up another four majors over the last three years, including taking his Roland Garros tally to a jaw-dropping 13 titles, he now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Federer on the Grand Slam totem pole.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his group stage match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his group stage match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic out to resume normal service in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:36 AM IST
When Djokovic battled past Dominic Thiem to win the 2020 title, most of the world was blissfully unaware of the brewing coronavirus pandemic and the impact it would have on normal life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine. (Getty Images)
Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine. (Getty Images)
tennis

Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Yastremska was suspended last month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) touches racquets with Belgium's David Goffin. (Getty Images)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) touches racquets with Belgium's David Goffin. (Getty Images)
tennis

'He just killed me': Spanish teen Alcaraz dumps top seed Goffin

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Alcaraz, 17, is ranked 146 in the ATP rankings and had never beaten a player in the top 100 before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Melbourne Park. (Reuters)
The Melbourne Park. (Reuters)
tennis

Australian Open tune-up matches on Thursday cancelled due to Covid-19

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park was heavily disrupted with organisers Tennis Australia cancelling all matches for Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
tennis

Covid-19 case could have impact on Australian Open preparations

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • Daniel Andrews, the political leader of Victoria state, called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
tennis

Kyrgios rants over time violation before Murray River Open win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The mercurial 25-year-old, playing his first tournament in nearly a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, walked off and refused to play after the chair umpire called a time violation when he was in his service motion late in the second set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Now that she's at Melbourne Park, though, she's making the most of her time in the Yarra Valley Classic to prepare for next week's Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
tennis

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
tennis

Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP