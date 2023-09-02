'Sharing that feat with Roger Federer would be amazing': Carlos Alcaraz reveals colossal US Open 2023 dream

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated South Africa's Lloyd Harris in the second round of the ongoing US Open 2023, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The Spaniard sealed a 6-3 6-1 7(7)-6(4) to enter the third round, where he will face Brit Dan Evans on Saturday. Carlos Alcaraz spoke about achieving a Roger Federer feat.

World number one showcased some brilliant shots, which had the crowd on its feet. But he also made some glaring mistakes, summing up to 29 unforced errors. He will look to improve, if he wants to challenge Djokovic, who will be eyeing his 24th Grand Slam title and also seeking Wimbledon revenge.

He will be hoping to defend his US Open title and also become the first player since Roger Federer to do so. Between 2004 and 2008, Federer won five consecutive US Open titles. Since then, no player has managed such a feat in back-to-back years. "Sharing that feat with Roger would be amazing," said Alcaraz, via tennis journalist Jose Morgado.

The contest between Alcaraz and Harris began cautiously before the Spaniard took control of proceedings in the first with a break to go up 3-2. Since then, he built on the pressure and bagged the set with a second break. He continued to dominate in the second set, but lost focus in the third, committing 16 of his 19 unforced errors, as Harris tried to take the match to a fourth set before losing the tie-break 7-4.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said, "I think I played great, a great match. But obviously in the third set he started to play better. I got down a little bit. I need extra energy in the third set. In the end, I think I played a pretty good match and will try to keep the same level."

Speaking on his upcoming match, he added, "It's a really tough player, good serve and volley, good net game. It's going to be really tough. I will have to return very, very well if I want to win that match."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON