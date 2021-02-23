Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open
World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.
Halep, who lost in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last week, did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.
"Unfortunately I have made the decision to withdraw from the Qatar Total Open," Halep said in a statement released by the tournament organisers.
"It's always one of my favourite stops on the tour and I really look forward to being back in Doha next year."
World number one Ash Barty and American Sofia Kenin are expected to compete in the tournament along with the likes of Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
