IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

Halep did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST

World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.

Halep, who lost in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last week, did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.

"Unfortunately I have made the decision to withdraw from the Qatar Total Open," Halep said in a statement released by the tournament organisers.

"It's always one of my favourite stops on the tour and I really look forward to being back in Doha next year."

World number one Ash Barty and American Sofia Kenin are expected to compete in the tournament along with the likes of Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
simona halep qatar open
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep looks dejected after her quarter final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Halep did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hardcourt tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal: The Big Three are all right

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Women's tennis has found its Next Gen but the men still live under the shadow of the Big Three.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)
File photo of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)
tennis

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic: Thin line between the loved and loathed

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • The young woman tennis champion is hailed for speaking out on social issues but the Serb 18-times Grand Slam champion has been criticised for his views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
Ramkumar Ramanathan of India. File(Getty Images for LTA)
tennis

Ramkumar bows out Singapore ATP 250 event

PTI, Singapore
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Ramkumar, ranked 200, lost 3-6 7-6(3) 3-6 in two hours and six minutes to the American who is ranked 80 places above him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

World number one Barty uncertain of schedule as Osaka closes in

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Barty accepted a wildcard to defend her Adelaide International title this week after making an exit at the quarter-final stage of her home Grand Slam with a defeat to Czech Karolina Muchova.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Where are Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in all-time men’s Grand Slam winners list?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:21 AM IST
How many Grand Slams have Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won in their careers?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at Brighton Beach after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(AP)
tennis

No walk in the Park for Novak Djokovic

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • A one-sided final notwithstanding, Djokovic braves a 3rd round abdomen injury making it his hardest Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic will overtake Federer's Grand Slam tally, says coach Ivanisevic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Victory over Daniil Medvedev gave world number one Djokovic his 18th major and the 33-year-old champion is now two shy of Federer and Nadal who have won a men's record 20 each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Medvedev recalls long-ago practice session with Djokovic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Back then, Djokovic already had been ranked No. 1 and was accumulating Grand Slam titles; Medvedev had yet to crack the Top 300.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic says he did tear muscle in Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:05 PM IST
He said he was not sure he could keep competing until about two hours before his next match and at that point did not think winning the championship was realistic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka.(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win record-extending 9th Australian Open title

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Australian Open: This is Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title win, and he is two short of equalling his 'Big Three' rivals' Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's record of Slam wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP)
tennis

Dodig, Polasek win Australian Open men's doubles title

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
It was the first Grand Slam triumph for Polasek, 35, who came out of retirement in 2018, while Croatia's Dodig won his second men's doubles title after winning the 2015 French Open with Marcelo Melo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Ram, left, of the US and Barbora Krejcikova, second left, of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy.(AP)
Rajeev Ram, left, of the US and Barbora Krejcikova, second left, of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy.(AP)
tennis

Krejcikova and Ram win 2nd Australian Open title in 3 years

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
She and Ram were in control from the start in a 6-1, 6-4 win Saturday over Australian wild cards Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP