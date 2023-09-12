News / Sports / Tennis / Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

Reuters |
Sep 12, 2023 08:54 PM IST

Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations.

Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams(REUTERS)

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out