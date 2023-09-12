Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep banned for four years for anti-doping rule violations

Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday. Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Serena Williams(REUTERS)

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON