Spectator booted out during Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev as French Open security show quick response

Novak Djokovic sealed a stunning comeback win against Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2025 quarter-final fixture, on Thursday. Losing the first set 4-6, Djokovic fought back to take the second set, 6-3. Then he clinched the remaining sets to finish a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory. Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Germany's Alexander Zverev.(REUTERS)

The match also saw a bizarre interruption when security gaurds swooped in and took a spectator away. The incident happened in the fourth set when the spectator started shouting. Zverev and the chair umpire were already observing the fan.

With the Serbian about to serve, there was disruption from the spectator, who was a female, again. Meanwhile, the chair umpire addressed her, stating, “Madame, madame.”

Then the security spoke to a man, and removed him. TNT Sports commentator Nick Mullins said, “Well I’m not entirely sure what started this but all of a sudden there’s security guards around and a gentleman is being led out. His evening looks like it’s over.”

Meanwhile, Jim Courier joked, “He wasn’t a seat filler like they have at the Oscars?”

Speaking after the defeat, Zverev said, “I think at the moment he's a bit underrated, to be honest.”

“Funny that you say that, but I think like a lot of people count him out already, but this year he's had wins over Carlos at the Australian Open, he has had a win over me at the French Open. Forget the age. I think for any player, those are pretty good results.”

Further praising Djokovic, he added, “He’s still beating the best of the best. So I think everybody needs to respect that.”

“He's won 24 of these things. I think, yes, I expected him to be able to play like this. I have not seen him play like this this year yet. I think it was very, very high level from him. It was at some point difficult for me. I mean, in the first set when the sun was not completely down, there was still some heat on the court. I could still, I felt like, hit some winners and do some damage with my serve. Then later on when it got really, really cold, I couldn't really do much.”