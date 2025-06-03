Novak Djokovic celebrates French Open win by mimicking Aryna Sabalenka's signature pose: Watch viral video

Novak Djokovic was seen mimicking Aryna Sabalenka following his victory over Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the French Open. The Serbian player endeavored to replicate the WTA No. 1's distinctive posing style as a way to commemorate his triumph against the British player. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka(X)

Norrie was defeated 6-2 6-3 6-2 by Djokovic, who is currently vying for his 25th Grand Slam. He will next face Alexander Zverev, whom he had to retire against during their previous meeting in the Australian Open semifinals early in the year.

Off the court, Djokovic and Sabalenka have always had a close relationship, from interrupting interviews to occasionally standing up for each other.

After his match, Djokovic, who is known for his exuberant demeanor, mimicked Sabalenka's exit posing after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

In 2024, the two played together in a doubles exhibition match at the Australian Open, which further strengthened their bond. In addition, Sabalenka recently advocated for Novak Djokovic to continue playing for as long as he desired and discussed his retirement.

Aryna Sabalenka interrupted Novak Djokovic's interview

At Roland Garros, Djokovic was interviewed on UK television with a special guest. The three-time former champion stopped by the TNT Sports studio the day after defeating Filip Misolic in the third round, but Sabalenka interrupted the celebration.

Unexpectedly showing up on the set, the WTA No. 1 stated that Djokovic could “talk forever” before.

In the middle of the conversation, Djokovic quipped that “she’s stealing my mic.”

“This guy can talk forever,” Sabalenka reacted.

The 38-year-old gave up his spot in the studio to Sabalenka so she could have her own interview. “Good to see you Aryna. I’m going to hand it over to Aryna, if you don’t have any more questions,” he said.

As Djokovic and Sabalenka have been reconnecting behind the scenes at the French Open, the WTA No. 1 was photographed in the storage room displaying the Serbian something on her phone, and she subsequently disclosed that it was a picture of her goddaughter with the 24-time Major champion.

The Belarusian publicly supported Djokovic when questioned about his longevity and chances of winning the trophy again in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen

Sabalenka will encounter her toughest challenge of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (June 3) when she goes up against Zheng Qinwen, the reigning Olympic champion, in the quarterfinals.