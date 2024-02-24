 Sumit Nagal handed wildcard for Dubai Championship main draw | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis News / Sumit Nagal handed wildcard for Dubai Championship main draw

Sumit Nagal handed wildcard for Dubai Championship main draw

PTI |
Feb 24, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Nagal will be up against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, currently world number 49, in the opening round.

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has received a wildcard for the main draw of the Dubai Championship, an ATP 500 event.

India's Sumit Nagal celebrates a point against Italy's Stefano Napolitano during a tennis semi-final match of Bengaluru Open 2024 (PTI)
India's Sumit Nagal celebrates a point against Italy's Stefano Napolitano during a tennis semi-final match of Bengaluru Open 2024 (PTI)

While the qualifiers of the tournament began on Saturday, the main draw matches get underway on Monday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nagal will be up against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, currently world number 49, in the opening round.

The 26-year-old Indian has had a remarkable run this year, qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open last month, where he made it to Round 2 after beating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan. He became the first Indian since 1989 to knock off a seeded player in a Grand Slam.

He attained his career-high ranking of 98 earlier this month, but dropped to 101st, despite having won the Chennai Open last week, an ATP Challenger event.

As for the Dubai Championship, Daniil Medvedev of Russia is the top seed, followed by his fellow countryman Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Karen Khachanov of Russia, Ugo Humbert and Adrian Mannarino of France, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Other players who were handed wildcards include Gael Monfils of France and Abedallah Shelbayh of Jordan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On